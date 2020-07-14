Cannalogue Announces New Partnership with Rubicon Pharmacies

100+ pharmacies across Canada now registered under new medical cannabis referral pathway

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - After the recent launch of its new Discovery referral pathway for medical cannabis, Cannalogue is pleased to welcome Rubicon Pharmacies to its growing platform. As part of the agreement, Rubicon Pharmacies' network of over 100 pharmacies across Canada can utilize Cannalogue's Discovery program to access complimentary medical assessments and customized medical cannabis treatment plans for their patients.

Referred patients will receive a specialized assessment and targeted medical cannabis dose. Additionally, Cannalogue has created educational support tools that help pharmacists and other medical professionals improve their understanding of medical cannabis and its potential benefits as an alternative to traditional pharmacological therapies.

"Rubicon Pharmacies has elevated the standard of care for pharmacies – especially in the age of COVID-19 when access to specialized care is limited," says Dr. Mohan Cooray, President and CEO of Cannalogue. "Our Discovery referral pathway allows pharmacists across Canada to connect patients to Cannalogue for a free medical assessment and medical cannabis treatment plan, enhancing therapeutic options at the patient level," he says.

"Rubicon Pharmacies is excited to partner with Cannalogue to offer an enhanced level of care to our patients," says Rubicon's Chief Operating Officer, Rob Gare. "Access to information about medical cannabis is limited, and the Discovery program allows our pharmacists to seamlessly refer patients for a specialized treatment plan with no interruption to care," he says.

For more information or to sign up for Cannalogue's Discovery program, visit www.cannalogue.ca/discovery

About Cannalogue :

Based in Toronto, Cannalogue is a rapidly emerging healthcare technology company that received Health Canada's first direct-to-sales licence for medical cannabis. Cannalogue's innovative technology provides a safe, controlled, and cost-effective online marketplace that is globally scalable into all medical cannabis markets. Engineered by physicians, Cannalogue challenges the status quo and advocates on behalf of patients to educate medical professionals and government officials on the safety and benefits of medical cannabis as a viable treatment option to traditional therapies.

