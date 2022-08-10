Cannadigm Corp. Launches "LIT Research", a Consumer Cannabis Testing Facility, Amid OCS Supply Disruption

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Cannadigm Corp. ("Cannadigm") is pleased to announce the receipt of a Health Canada research license for its testing facility located at 361 Yonge Street, Unit B, Toronto. The research license permits the administration of all classes of cannabis to adults, 19+, for sensory testing purposes. Cannabis testing sessions can be booked at www.litresearch.ca.

Al Shefsky, CEO of Cannadigm stated, "LIT Research is an immersive education-focused cannabis testing experience in the heart of downtown Toronto. Our team of highly knowledgeable and experienced cannabis industry professionals design and conduct consumer studies to evaluate cannabis products for key sensory attributes including appearance, flavor and aroma. As a community hub and trusted source for learning and teaching, Lit Research helps consumers and industry stakeholders to achieve their objectives through research and education."

About Lit Research

LIT Research provides unique value-added consumer cannabis testing experiences and generates powerful consumer sensory data to support product development and innovation across the regulated cannabis value chain.

About Cannadigm Corp.

Cannadigm Corp. was founded in 2017 to support research and development of cannabis intellectual property and products. Cannadigm Corp. launched Lit Research to empower cannabis consumers and industry stakeholders through education-focused sensory research.

