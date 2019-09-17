Cannabis West Development Announces Key Additions to their Board of Directors

John Conroy is one of Canada's leading experts on cannabis law and has been at the forefront of cannabis legalization in Canada for over 40 years. In 1977, he founded the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) in Canada and has been a member of the USA NORML Legal Committee since the mid-1970s. In 1997, he incorporated the BC Compassion Club Society and has served as its General Counsel ever since.

Mr. Conroy has appeared in the courts at all levels on Cannabis issues, including the Supreme Court of Canada and was lead counsel in the recent medical cannabis case, Allard v Canada, where the Federal Court of Canada declared the then medical cannabis regulations (MMPR) to be unconstitutional in unreasonably limiting medical patient access by taking away their ability to grow for themselves or have someone grow for them and led to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) that now form Part 14 of the Cannabis Act regulations.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Conroy said, "I am pleased to be joining a team with values that align with craft cultivators to enable them to become significant players in the Cannabis industry and provide quality products that the large commercial producers are unable to produce. The Cannabis West model is unique, and it supports and harnesses the knowledge and expertise of the people that have been doing this for decades and will help them navigate the government licensing processes to create a quality craft cannabis industry.

Dario Meli is a serial entrepreneur with a track record of success. Dario has founded a number of successful ventures in Vancouver, New York, and Los Angeles including Quietly, Foodee and Hootsuite, the number one social media dashboard in the world.

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Meli said, "I'm very excited to be joining the team and look forward to supporting the brands that are currently positioning themselves to become the leaders of this fascinating new industry."

Founded in 2018, Cannabis West Development Corporation (CWDC) is a privately held, niche market development company, providing real estate solutions and professional services to the craft cannabis industry.

CWDC provides a total solution for micro cannabis cultivators to start a compliant business, and a solution for government to transition non-compliant cultivators into a taxable, safe, and regulated market.

