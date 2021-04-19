Cannabis Training Canada Inc. To Deliver Advanced Product Knowledge Program To Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation Retail Cannabis Staff

Cannabis Training Canada Inc. announces partnership with the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation to provide an in-depth product knowledge education program to NSLC cannabis staff.

OSHAWA, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Cannabis Training Canada Inc. ("CTC") is pleased to announce a partnership with the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation ("NSLC") to provide an in-depth product knowledge program to NSLC cannabis staff. The Advanced Product Knowledge Program is the second cannabis training program being delivered to the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation by CTC and serves to be the most comprehensive cannabis retail training program of its kind in Canada.

The Advanced Product Knowledge Program will provide an in-depth understanding of the cannabis products available in the Canadian recreational cannabis market with a focus on cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products. The course is taken online and divided into 8 modules each with specific learning objectives and topics. The program will be used as the next level of education for select staff who have completed NSLC's Retail Certification Program.

The NSLC Retail Certification Program was custom-made by CTC and covers the basics of cannabis, cannabis-derived products, and responsible cannabis distribution. The Advanced Product Knowledge Program will build on that foundation and teach staff to confidently discuss new and emerging product formats, how exactly they are manufactured, and the Canadian cannabis industry as a whole.

"We are thrilled to deliver a new level of cannabis education to the NSLC and are also excited about what it means for the industry. It signifies a new level of market maturity in cannabis that is demanding a more educated workforce to effectively distribute products to a more informed consumer. As new products continue to hit the market and other scientific breakthroughs push the cannabis industry forward, these types of elevated education programs will become more important for retail staff. CTC is proud to be a part of this market maturity and to be expanding our expertise in cannabis education." Zane Yassein, Co-Founder of CTC.

About Cannabis Training Canada Inc.

CTC is a Canadian-owned and operated e-learning provider that delivers reliable and accessible training to the Canadian cannabis industry. CTC offers the expertise and knowledge of a cannabis company with fully customizable training programs developed in-house by the CTC team.

The company was founded in 2015 and offers training to individuals and businesses ranging from small owner-operated cannabis retailers to provincial liquor corporations. CTC currently delivers government-mandated training to the territory of Nunavut and the province of Nova Scotia.

