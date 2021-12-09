Cannabis Training Canada Inc (CTC) Partners with Cannabis Council of Canada to Become Designated Training Partner

Cannabis Training Canada Inc. will join the Cannabis Council of Canada as an Affiliate member and become the designated training partner.

as an Affiliate member and become the designated training partner. C3 Members will gain access to CTC expertise and the opportunity to create custom content and education modules.

CTC will aid C3 in the development of customized content used in onboarding new association members and affiliate members.

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Cannabis Training Canada Inc. ("CTC") is pleased to announce it will be joining the Cannabis Council of Canada ("C3") and will become the designated trainer of Canada's national association of licensed producers and processors of cannabis.

The partnership will allow CTC to offer expertise and services to C3 Members and will deliver added-value to C3's Membership. Specifically, C3 Members will have the opportunity to create branded training programs to directly connect with retail staff in Canada about their brands and products to boost communication and education efforts, in addition to the potential of creating in-house training programs for Member employees.

'We are extremely excited to partner with Cannabis Training Canada. This partnership will help C3 to diversify and improve the membership experience, as well as provide value to existing partners in the form of education and customized product and brand training for our member companies. We are looking forward to working with CTC and utilizing their expertise and experience in the industry" - George Smitherman, President and CEO of C3

CTC team members will also be participating in a number of caucuses within C3 to offer the expertise and experience of their team members.

"This partnership represents a key milestone for us as it will allow us to expand our footprint in Canada and open our services to Licensed Producers, processors, and other cannabis businesses. We are also looking forward to getting involved with the various advocacy initiatives that C3 is working on to help push the industry forward." Zane Yassein, Co-Founder of CTC.

About Cannabis Training Canada Inc.

CTC is a Canadian-owned and operated e-learning provider that delivers reliable and accessible training to the Canadian cannabis industry. CTC offers the expertise and knowledge of a cannabis company with fully customizable training programs developed in-house by the CTC team.

The company was founded in 2015 and offers training to individuals and businesses ranging from small owner-operated cannabis retailers to provincial liquor corporations. CTC currently delivers government-mandated training to the territory of Nunavut and the province of Nova Scotia.

About Cannabis Council of Canada ('C3')

The Cannabis Council of Canada ('C3') is the national and international representative of Canada's licensed producers and processors of cannabis on record with Health Canada to advocate for the regulated industry.

C3's mission is to promote industry standards, support the development, growth, and integrity of the regulated cannabis industry, and serve as an important resource on issues related to responsible use of cannabis for medical and non-medical purposes.

SOURCE Cannabis Training Canada Inc.

For further information: Zane Yassein, Co-Founder, [email protected], 416-909-1025