Cannabis Jacks Opens 3 New Retail Locations Across Northern Ontario

Cannabis Jacks Opens 3 New Retail Locations in Ontario

Cannabis Jacks has created a unique, proven low cost scalable retail licensing model that can easily adapt to any market and need.

Michael Birch, Cannabis Jacks Founder & CEO, said "We have created a fresh perspective to retail cannabis where the guest experience is paramount, allowing for access to quality cannabis and accessories." Birch also stated, "We are always looking for great Licensed Partners and Investors across Canada who have a shared vision of normalizing the cannabis retail experience."

John Shelegey, Cannabis Jacks Licensee for these new locations said "we saw a real opportunity to partner with a great brand like Cannabis Jacks. The low cost licensed retail model is simple and efficient while providing a fantastic guest experience. Choosing the licensing model over a franchise model was also an important consideration for us from a cost and business management perspective as the market continues towards normalization. We are also excited to announce that we have at least 4 more locations scheduled to open in 2021."

With over 30 locations planned across Ontario in the future, Cannabis Jacks is looking forward to becoming a part of your community.

Cannabis Jacks...It's always a great day...

WWW.CANNABISJACKS.CA

For further information: please contact Cannabis Jacks Licensing Department at [email protected]