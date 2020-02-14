Cannabis-Infused Cocktails That Are Totally Dope!

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Something totally unique is hitting the Toronto cannabis scene that will delight and entertain the city's frequent cannabis users as well as curious newcomers. "Dope Cocktails" is Toronto's first public event of its kind and will be held at The Jam Factory on Thursday, February the 20th from 5pm to 10pm.

This groundbreaking event gives guests the opportunity to sip and sample non-alcoholic THC and CBD cannabis-infused cocktails. Dope Cocktails is an upscale-adult evening for people who want to relax and enjoy delicious handcrafted non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused cocktails.

Cocktails:

THC cocktails: Diesel Sour, Cookies and Cream, Pineapple Express,

Canna-colada, Pink Panther Margarita, Couch Lock Collins

CBD cocktails: 416er Elixir, The Calm after the Storm, CBD Mojito

For the THC "canna-seurs" at the event, additional mgs/THC drops will be available, however, for the moderate and less experienced members of the cannabis community, we recommend that they enjoy our cocktails as they were professionally created for this event.

Admission:

$135 plus taxes and fees

The event's one price, all-inclusive ticket includes admission to the event, DJ, art installations and 2 food items. Nine handcrafted dope cocktails will be gifted to each guest.

Social Media:

Twitter: @drinkincevents

Instagram: @drinkincevents

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wineandspiritfestival/

About Drink Inc. Events

Dope Cocktails is co-owned and operated by Drink Inc. Events. As founder of the Wine & Spirit Festival, Fresh Hop Beer Fest,Toronto Tequila Festival (Toronto's first Tequila Festival), and Co-founder of Toronto's Festival of Beer, Drink Inc. has operated consumer shows in the alcoholic beverage markets across Canada for over two decades. With many years of bringing responsible events to the public, Drink Inc. is branching into the Cannabis sector to continue bringing the public something new.

DNA Drink Solutions

DNA Drink Solutions takes an innovative approach to cocktail services. Specializing in Ultra-premium experiences, driven by the core values of Hospitality, Integrity and Excellence. Offering any solution to all liquids that drink. DNA Drink Solutions is the art and science of craft cocktails.

For more information and to get tickets, please visit: www.drinkinc.ca

Please drink and dose responsibly!

SOURCE Drink Inc Events

For further information: For media inquiries and accreditation, please contact: Lesley Murphy, Phone: (416) 406 1226, Email: [email protected], www.drinkinc.ca; Drink Inc. Events, 20 Leslie Street, Suite 112, Toronto, Ont. M4M 3L4

Related Links

powerjuncture.ca

