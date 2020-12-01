Cannabis Industry Launches Unique Vape Recycling Program, Partners with Leading Recycler

EDMONTON, AB, VICTORIA, BC, and TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Leading Canadian cannabis companies – 48North, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth, Cronos Group – and the Cannabis Council of Canada ('C3'), have partnered to pilot a national vape recycling program that will help consumers dispose of vape hardware safely and responsibly. The program will supply cannabis retail locations with countertop collection boxes and will be rolled out to more than 200 stores across British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Participating retailers will accept disposable vape pens, vape batteries, and cartridges from all brands.

The industry enlisted Quantum Lifecycle Partners ('Quantum'), a leading Canadian e-recycling provider with the expertise to properly handle the various elements embedded in vape technology. "This initiative signals an important step in developing shared solutions so that the industry can meet stewardship responsibilities on a collective basis," said George Smitherman, President and CEO of the Cannabis Council of Canada. "We've seen past leadership on recycling from individual companies within the sector that made today possible," Smitherman noted.

Clayton Miller, Vice President, Business Development, Recycling for Quantum explains, "We achieve a high rate of recycling by sorting, separating and processing the various vape components into base commodities that can be reused in new products again and again." Miller also remarked, "Quantum is really happy to be part of the solution and congratulates the LPs and industry that have stepped forward and taken this leadership position."

"It feels good to be collaborating with industry on solutions that help consumers recycle their vapes," said Steven Fish, Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility for Aurora Cannabis – and a catalyst for the program. "We will learn how much material can be recovered during this pilot project and where we can take this partnership next," he added.

C3 is the national industry association for licensed producers of cannabis. The Council is preparing to launch a Sustainability Caucus in order to prepare the sector for enhanced leadership related to environmental initiatives undertaken at the national, provincial, and territorial levels.

