Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation ("CGOC", or the "Company") (CSE: CGOC), a cannabis focused investment corporation with both public and private cannabis holdings, announced today that the Company's board of directors has accepted the resignation of Brayden Sutton as a director of the Company, effective February 4, 2020. The Company extends its gratitude to Mr. Sutton for his contribution to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company also reports that its board of directors has accepted the resignation of Jamie Blundell as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, effective February 4, 2020, who will be transitioning into an operating role within the industry over the coming weeks. Mr. Blundell will continue to serve the Company as a director.

Sean Conacher, Chief Executive Officer of CGOC, commented, "On behalf of the board, we wish to extend our gratitude to Mr. Blundell for his efforts since launching the Company's IPO in 2018. We look forward to his ongoing support, as we enter the next phase of CGOC's development, and collaborating with him at the board level."

About CGOC

CGOC is an investment corporation that offers unique global exposure to the emerging global cannabis sector. CGOC's main objective is to provide shareholders long-term total return through its actively managed portfolio of securities, both public and private, operating in, or that derive a portion of their revenue or earnings from products or services related to the cannabis industry.

