Cannabis For Harm Reduction Launches First Official Collaboration with the Dr. Peter Centre

Diverse Female Identifying Founders in the Cannabis Industry Combine Forces to bring warm clothes to those living with HIV/AIDS, Substance Use, & Mental Illness

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Cannabis For Harm Reduction (CFHR) is proud to announce the first official collaboration with non-profit organization, the Dr. Peter Centre . The initiative will provide people living with HIV/AIDS, substance use and mental health issues with warm clothing and holiday gifts.

In order to make the campaign a success CFHR is calling on ALL members of the cannabis industry to consider donating brand merchandise, including socks, slippers, gloves, scarves, apparel, backpacks and more, or brand-new warm clothing of any brand to keep our community warm and help raise awareness for compassionate care and Cannabis For Harm Reduction.

Today, an estimated 7,271 British Columbians live with HIV/AIDS, and while many people have support in place to help them cope, many do not. The Dr. Peter Centre offers comprehensive, stigma-free care for those who need it most.

Since 1997, the Dr. Peter Centre has been providing health programs, a 24-hour licensed care residence, and an enhanced supportive housing program. The Centre is open seven days a week and serves 73,5000 nutrient-dense meals to participants and residents every year.

With a similar stigma-free approach CFHR's mandate is to ensure that the cannabis industry works together to give back to the most vulnerable. Founded by a group of passionate diverse female identifying cannabis entrepreneurs that believe in inclusion, collaboration, education and community, love and kindness at a time where Canadians need it most.

"We're grateful that CFHR chose the Dr. Peter Centre as their charity of choice for their inaugural initiative," said Scott Elliot, Executive Director, the Dr. Peter Centre. "During this challenging time, their support and generosity ensures our residents and participants have access to basic needs like warm clothes, an essential part of harm reduction." Elliot added.

"Cannabis For Harm Reduction operates with four key pillars in mind: Inclusion, Collaboration, Education, and Community, we are proud to bring our mission to life through our collaboration with the Dr. Peter Centre." said Christina Michael, Founder & CEO of FCE Group Ltd. & CFHR.

"I am thankful to be able to work with the Dr. Peter Centre. This is our inaugural campaign inviting the Cannabis Industry to keep our community warm and put a smile on faces over the holiday season. I am committed to helping those in need and I am beyond grateful to the Cannabis Industry Nationwide for their support, and applaud our generosity of spirit."

How to Donate:

If you are interested in donating to this important cause please contact Christina Michael at [email protected] .

at . If you would like to donate directly to the Dr. Peter Centre, visit www.drpeter.org.

About the Dr. Peter Centre

Named in honour of a British Columbia hero, Dr. Peter Jepson-Young , the Dr. Peter Centre is a non-profit organization that provides compassionate care to the city's most vulnerable community members who live with HIV, in addition to numerous medical and psycho-social challenges which can include mental illness, trauma, substance use, poverty, and unstable housing. The Foundation manages a seven-day health program, a 24-hour licensed care residence, and an enhanced supportive housing program. The Centre is recognized as the first health care facility in North America to integrate supervised injections into its model of care. For more information visit: www.drpeter.org or follow us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

About Cannabis For Harm Reduction

Cannabis For Harm Reduction was created by a group of passionate diverse female identifying cannabis entrepreneurs that want to give back to the community in a meaningful way, while working together to ensure that the cannabis community can respond, and give back to organizations and individuals that need it most. With harm reduction as the core mandate, the group intends to use their voice to bring important social justice issues to the forefront of the cannabis industry. Currently, the collective is made up of Christina Michael , CEO of FCE Group Ltd. & The Entourage Collective, The Stolbie Sisters , and Jessica Moran , Founder, JESSCO .

