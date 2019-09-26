Cannabis Council of Canada Urges the Ontario Government to Open More Retail Locations

OTTAWA, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Today the Cannabis Council of Canada (C3) urged the Ontario government to accelerate its retail cannabis rollout.



"The Ontario government has a responsibility to act swiftly and increase the retail environment to improve access to legal cannabis products," said Megan McRae, Board Chair, Cannabis Council of Canada. "The reality the industry faced in April is in stark contrast to where the adult use cannabis market stands in Ontario today, and it's time to move quickly."



C3 acknowledges the Ontario government's initial rollout was delayed by factors including industry supply and the timing of the provincial election. That said, Canada's Licensed Producers are now capable of supplying hundreds of additional retail stores across the province.



After almost a full year, only ten of Ontario's forty-nine census divisions have a retail cannabis store, equating to 0.14 stores per 100,000 inhabitants within Canada's most populous province. By contrast, Newfoundland and Labrador has established 4.77 stores per 100,000 residents.



C3 looks forward to working with the Ontario government, the Ontario Cannabis Store, and retailers across Ontario to create a system that continues to provide a responsible, efficient framework for cannabis retail sales.

About the Cannabis Council of Canada

The Cannabis Council of Canada is the national organization of Canada's licensed producers of Cannabis under Health Canada's federal Cannabis Act. The Council's mission is to act as the national voice for our members in their promotion of industry standards; support the development, growth and integrity of the regulated cannabis industry; and serve as an important resource on issues related to the safe and responsible use of cannabis for medical and non-medical purposes. Members of Cannabis Canada share a philosophy of both patient-centric care and improved public health, and are committed to product safety and quality, secure and reliable access and the promotion of the safe and healthful use of cannabis.

hello@cannabis-council.ca | www.cannabis-council.ca

