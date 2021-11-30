CannabCo Reveals 41% Odourless Cannabis™ Dry Flower Strain.

The deployment of Purecann™ makes the product virtually odourless when smoked or stored allowing for a reduced impact on others sensitive to the pungent odour of cannabis. This is an industry first and a product the company claims is sorely needed in the marketplace.

The company has developed and tested multiple Purecann™ strains ranging from under .3% for the smoke-able hemp market, with numerous strains in the 20-32% range, culminating to the highest THC range currently at 35%.

Currently the highest THC dry flower in the Ontario Cannabis Store lists at a maximum of 32% THC. Mark Pellicane, CannabCo's CEO, thinks they can do better. "We are always pushing the limits with our technologies" said Pellicane, "With the demand for high THC strains, it made sense to target the same in odourless variants and our result is one of the highest THC strains produced to date". Pellicane also stated that the company has multiple strains in the high 30's in the works, as well as market specific strains with targeted THC levels and cannabinoid profiles for specific markets and effects.

"We've taken the time during the COVID-19 pandemic to developed products suitable for multiple target markets" said Mark Novak, the company's COO. "For example, Israel currently has a THC cap on dry bud, so we've developed products specific to the 20-25% range in order to maximize consumer uptake for that specific medical and pending recreational markets". The company has been approached for Purecann™ deployment in multiple markets such as the USA, EU, Israel, Australia, and South America.

The company intends to continue to develop innovative and first to market products, with its undisclosed technology and grow partner. CannabCo maintains full ownership and rights to Purecann™ and the odourless cannabis™ technology.

About CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp.

CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. is a Canadian based full service cannabis company with operations in Brampton, Ontario. The company has received its "Confirmation of Readiness" from Health Canada to become a licensed producer and is currently building out its pilot facility in the Brampton Area. The company currently has two primary technologies, Purecann™ for the growing of Odourless Cannabis™, and PHOENIX, and enhanced cultivation system featuring a hydroponic grow system with high productivity and significantly lower cost per gram than traditional grows.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements may be identified by statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Although CannabCo believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release. Comments and claims related to PHOENIX and PURECANN are based solely on that observed and the opinions of management as well as third party verifications provided to CannabCo from industry experts.

For further information: For investment information and inquiries contact: CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp., [email protected], www.cannabco.ca