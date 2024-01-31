CANImmunize Partners With Medimap to Improve Healthcare Access for Canadians

This innovative partnership is a key step forward to removing barriers, increasing access, and simplifying the patient journey.

OTTAWA, ON and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - CANImmunize is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Medimap, a free web platform for Canadians to locate and access care across a variety of healthcare specialties. Medimap is a marketplace that matches patients and healthcare providers, enabling patients to locate care providers, search for the most convenient appointment available to them, and compare providers and view wait times for care in their area.

It is estimated that one-in-five Canadians do not have a family doctor, while three-in-ten say it is difficult to get an appointment with their GP. Access to regular care is essential to promoting better health outcomes, and reducing visits to our resource strained emergency departments and hospitals.

Medimap and CANImmunize have a shared vision of improving patient access to healthcare services. By combining our shared expertise in helping Canadians access credible, high-quality healthcare resources, we will reduce the current barriers that patients face when trying to access care. Our teams and technologies aim to work together to uncover opportunities to optimize centralized, simplified, and seamless healthcare booking, education, and patient navigation experiences. Our goal is to provide governments and public health authorities across Canada with swift, versatile, and data-driven solutions and technologies that enable positive healthcare outcomes.



"CANImmunize and Medimap work towards the same goal of helping Canadians achieve better health outcomes by helping them navigate the system more efficiently, so this is a win-win for everyone" said Medimap CEO, Thomas Jankowski.

About CANImmunize

CANImmunize is a Canadian digital health company that is working to build the technological future our public health systems deserve. CANImmunize specializes in building modern and accessible digital health solutions for governments, public health units, businesses, and Canadians. Our flagship product, ClinicFlow, was developed to support immunization campaigns of any size and powers COVID-19, Influenza, school-age, and routine immunization campaigns in four provinces and territories. ClinicFlow has been heralded as Canada's best COVID-19 immunization system by two independent reviews. For more information, please visit canimmunize.ca

About Medimap

Medimap's platform is used by a network of more than 4,200 practices, pharmacies and walk-in clinics across the country and has helped more than 12 million Canadians find the care they need, when they need it. Medimap's platform also provides patients the ability to book appointments with allied health professionals such as physiotherapists, chiropractors, optometrists, mental health services and more. Not only does this help patients receive timely care, it also helps the healthcare system divert people away from emergency rooms to primary care services that are better suited for their needs, including virtual appointments. For more information, please visit medimap.ca

For further information: Media Contact: Justin Greek, CANImmunize, 902-266-3333, [email protected], [email protected]