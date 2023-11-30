CANDY CAN PARTNERS WITH WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS TO UNVEIL SPECIAL LIMITED-EDITION FLAVOURS - CARAMEL FUDGE & TOFFEE APPLE INSPIRED BY THE UPCOMING NEW FILM, "WONKA"

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Candy Can , the award-winning zero-sugar soft drink brand, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) are thrilled to announce the launch of a new, limited-edition flavours "Caramel Fudge and Toffee Apple" inspired by and timed for the release of Warner Bros. Pictures' big screen holiday spectacle, " Wonka ."

Candy Can Wonka Flavours - Canada (CNW Group/Candy Can)

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. The film stars Timothée Chalamet in the title role, and will release in North America on December 15.

Candy Can, founded by Dutch entrepreneur Sander de Jonge, has quickly gained recognition for its innovative approach to crafting delicious, sugar-free soft drinks that capture the essence of beloved candies. With the inaugural release of many popular flavours, including Birthday Cake, Bubble Gum, Cotton Candy, Rocket Ice Lolly, and Sour Apple, Candy Can has set out to revolutionize the beverage industry by offering consumers of all ages a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Candy Can's commitment to quality and taste is unwavering. Each flavour profile is meticulously created to provide an authentic and delightful candy experience, all while eliminating the need for sugar. This dedication to crafting the perfect sugar-free candy-inspired drink has won over consumers worldwide.

"Candy Can is thrilled to align with the magic of the Wonka story and bring fans into a trip down memory lane with the nostalgic caramel fudge and toffee apple tastes in exclusive, limited-time flavours inspired by the film." said Sander de Jonge, Founder of Candy Can

With rich caramel and velvety fudge notes, this drink captures the wonderful flavour combinations at the heart of Wonka's magical chocolate creations. It's an experience that will have your tastebuds marvelling at the creamy caramel, and then wanting to savour it all over again to enjoy the chocolatey magic, just like an incredible confection from Willy Wonka.

Candy Can is not only committed to crafting delicious and zero-sugar beverages but also to health and sustainability. All Candy Can products are made with carefully selected quality ingredients and are packaged in 100% recyclable materials, offering a premium and environmentally conscious beverage option. Candy Can is vegan, keto-friendly, gluten-free, BPA-free, and caffeine-free, aligning perfectly with conscious lifestyle choices.

Distributed by leading Canadian grocery retail company Unique Foods , Candy Can is currently available nationally at select retailers across Canada. With the exclusive Wonka Toffee Apple flavour in Costco, and Wonka Caramel Fudge currently in select Circle K and Couche Tard, and Sobeys locations across Canada.

About Candy Can

Candy Can is an award-winning independent soft drink brand that brings the fun and flavours of your favourite candies to life in a zero sugar, sparkling beverage format. With a passion for creating guilt-free indulgence, Candy Can offers a unique range of vibrant and nostalgic flavours that captivate taste buds and bring joy to consumers of all ages. Crafted with carefully selected ingredients and a commitment to quality, Candy Can delivers an authentic candy experience without compromising on taste. The brand's vegan, keto-friendly, gluten-free, and BPA-free beverages are thoughtfully packaged in 100% recyclable cans, aligning with their commitment to health and sustainability. Candy Can is dedicated to revolutionizing the beverage industry by offering innovative, zero sugar alternatives that make every sip a delightful and guilt-free treat.



For more information, visit www.drinkcandycan.com or Instagram/TikTok/Pinterest @drinkcandycan.

About "Wonka"

From Paul King, writer/director of the "Paddington" films, David Heyman, producer of "Harry Potter," "Gravity," "Fantastic Beasts" and "Paddington," and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the "Paddington" films, "Jurassic World: Dominion") and Luke Kelly ("Roald Dahl's The Witches"), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor: "Wonka." Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible. Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. The film also stars Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Davis and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

Simon Farnaby & Paul King wrote the screenplay, based on a story by King and characters created by Roald Dahl. Michael Siegel, Cate Adams, Rosie Alison and Tim Wellspring are serving as executive producers. King's behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung, Oscar-nominated production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Mark Everson, Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming and composer Joby Talbot. Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy is writing original songs for the film. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, "Wonka," set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning 6 December 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

SOURCE Candy Can

