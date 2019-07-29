Candre Cannabis Receives Health Canada License

CALGARY, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Candre Cannabis Inc. ("Candre" or the "Company") has been granted a standard cultivation, standard processing and sale for medical purposes license by Health Canada pursuant to the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations.

In accordance with the Cannabis Act and Regulations declaration process, Candre has sourced and currently possesses a very diverse portfolio of cultivars consisting of over 140 unique cannabis strains, many of which are new to Canada's legal cannabis market.

"Candre is very excited to immediately begin cultivating while we develop and work towards bringing new and exciting strains to the market" says Mr. Jesse Beaudry, Candre's President and CEO. "The team has worked very hard to accomplish this goal and continues to deliver tremendous results".

About Candre Cannabis Inc.

Candre is a fully funded, privately held licensed producer focused on providing high-quality in-demand cannabis products to those who share our commitment to excellence.

Candre's Calyptra project located in Sundre, Alberta, is a brand new 43,335 sq. ft. indoor facility built specifically for the production of premium quality cannabis. The facility is designed for 12 completely isolated grow rooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology including 3 tier mobile vertical grow infrastructure which triples the overall cannabis canopy.

