Cando Rail Services begins construction on new Sturgeon Terminal

The new terminal will offer services seven days per week for railcar staging and storage, including unit-train storage capability, for short or long-term, loaded or empty rail cars. Additional value-added services include railcar switching, air testing, rail car repair and cleaning, transloading, material handling, inventory management, car stenciling, placard replacement, AEI tags, DG inspections and graffiti touch-ups.

This investment marks a major milestone for Cando Rail Services, Sturgeon County and Alberta's Industrial Heartland. The majority of the value-added products produced in the Heartland, Canada's largest hydrocarbon processing region, are shipped to national and global consumers by rail. Cando's investment will increase market access and allow industrial facilities in the Heartland to concentrate on their core business, while partnering with Cando to access increased transportation and logistics solutions. World-class rail infrastructure will further enhance the competitiveness of Sturgeon County and Alberta's Industrial Heartland for petrochemical, downstream energy and heavy industrial investment.

The Cando Sturgeon Terminal is centrally located in Alberta's Industrial Heartland directly West of the CN "Beamer Spur" and serviced by the CN mainline. The terminal is South of the $4.5 billion Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation (CKPC) integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene upgrading project (currently under construction), and southwest of Pembina Pipeline's Redwater Fractionation Site (RFS).

"The undertaking of our newest terminal in Sturgeon County is a defining moment for Cando Rail Services. This terminal will allow us to expand our nation-wide logistics planning network, thereby enabling greater movement of Canada's resources in a key industrial hub of the country."

- Brian Cornick, President & CEO, Cando Rail Services

"We are delighted to welcome Cando Rail Services into our community and pleased that they have recognized the strategic benefits of investing in Sturgeon County and Alberta's Industrial Heartland. Access to cost-advantaged feedstock, world-class transportation and logistics infrastructure and readily available labour are allowing the Heartland to capitalize on the current petrochemical investment cycle.

- Alanna Hnatiw, Mayor, Sturgeon County

"Alberta Environment and Parks is pleased to have been able to create increased certainty for Cando Rail Services as the company has moved through the approvals process in anticipation of the construction of the Sturgeon Terminal. This project will drive job creation and get more of our best-in-class oil and gas products to market while further cementing the Industrial Heartland's status as the country's most significant hydrocarbon-producing region – exemplifying our government's commitment to balancing protection of our shared environment while boosting economic activity."

- Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

"The investment by Cando Rail Services in a new rail terminal is further demonstration of the tremendous value proposition available to companies in Alberta's Industrial Heartland. The increased railcar staging, storage and value-added services by Cando Rail will complement the world-class logistics infrastructure that already exists in Alberta's Industrial Heartland, further increasing the region's competitive advantage for value-add energy processing."

- Mark Plamondon, Executive Director, Alberta's Industrial Heartland Association (AIHA)

ABOUT CANDO RAIL SERVICES

Cando Rail Services is an employee-owned company providing specialized rail support services for over 40 years. Cando optimizes the bulk material supply chain for industry and the Class 1 railways across North America. Cando's goal is to provide a complete rail solution by offering individual services including industrial switching, material handling, logistics, terminal and transload services, engineering and track services, railcar storage, railcar repair and short line operations. Operating at more than 35 sites across Canada and the U.S., Cando serves many industries including automotive/manufacturing, fertilizer/potash, petroleum, grain and grain products, forest products and intermodal.

To learn more about Cando's business and services, please visit: www.candorail.com.

SOURCE Cando Rail Services

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Ashleigh Hamm, Acting Director, Marketing & Communications, Cando Rail Services, (204) 725-5174, Ashleigh.Hamm@candorail.com