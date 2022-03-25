LOCKPORT, MB, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the bridge at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will no longer be closed to motorists for 1 night during the week of March 28, from 10 pm to 6 am. In order to avoid conflict between the bridge jacking procedure and the seasonal installation of the dam curtains, the closure will be rescheduled.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]