VAL-D'OR, QC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Due to circumstances beyond our control, we must cancel the event planned for Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 1 p.m. where the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Member of Parliament for Abitibi–Baie-James–Nunavik–Eeyou and Minister of Indigenous Services, was expected to announce Government of Canada financial support to improve and modernize the tourism offering of a Val-d'Or SME.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]