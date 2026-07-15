Artificial intelligence: The Honourable Evan Solomon announces close to $14M in Government of Canada investments to propel Quebec businesses forward

CED supports 63 projects leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for innovation and development.

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

On behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, is today announcing a total of $13,852,374 in contributions for 63 Quebec organizations.

For this announcement at Waste Robotics, Minister Solomon is being accompanied by Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, and Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure. These investments are being granted under the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative (RAII), which supports projects aimed at either developing and marketing AI solutions or integrating these solutions into SMEs' operations and activities.

In concrete terms, these projects will enable businesses to innovate more quickly, better seize new business opportunities and improve their daily efficiency. In addition to consolidating over 1700 jobs, they will help reinforce their region's economic vitality.

The full list of projects and details on the investments can be found in the related backgrounder.

In a climate of rapid transformation and increased competition, AI is becoming a key tool to improve efficiency and support growth among businesses. These investments align with the Government of Canada's vision of "AI for All," which aims to make this technology accessible to businesses and communities across the country so they can share in its concrete benefits. Through this funding, the government is fostering the responsible adoption of AI and contributing to vibrant regional economies.

Quotes

"AI is creating new opportunities for businesses, workers and communities across Canada. To build a stronger economy for the future, we must ensure our small and medium-sized enterprises have the tools they need to develop, adopt and grow AI solutions that will help them prosper and remain competitive. Through our "AI for All" vision, we are making sure Canadian businesses can take full advantage of this technology. By investing in Quebec organizations through the RAII, we are helping innovators transform their ideas into growth, increase their productivity and create good jobs. In this way, we are strengthening Canada's AI leadership and building a more prosperous future for all."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"AI is a tool with the potential to improve how we work, transform health services, make economic opportunities more accessible, and much more. Our national "AI for All" strategy will enable us to ensure Canadians in all regions across the country can use AI safely and fully benefit from it. By building trust, supporting homegrown talent and businesses, and strengthening our sovereign capacity, we are positioning Canada as a global AI leader. Let us seize the opportunity of AI while ensuring it works for everyone and helps build a more prosperous future."

The Honourable Evan Solomon, Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Businesses are facing challenges in terms of productivity, innovation and competitiveness in a climate of accelerated transformation. AI represents a strategic lever to respond to these challenges, as long as it is supported by a clear vision and concrete investments, as is the case today with the announcement of this CED funding for the projects by these 63 organizations. Congratulations to each organization! Thanks to you, we will have stronger local and regional technological capacity, which will help position Quebec as a hub of innovation and talent in AI."

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"I am particularly proud that this announcement is taking place at Waste Robotics, an innovative Trois-Rivières business that perfectly illustrates AI's potential to overcome concrete challenges and support the growth of our businesses. Thanks to this support, the business will be able to develop cutting-edge technologies more quickly, strengthen its capacity to innovate and increase its profile on international markets. This is excellent news for our local economy and for Trois-Rivières' positioning as a recognized innovation ecosystem."

Caroline Desrochers, Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

Quick facts

The RAII is being implemented by CED in Quebec up to March 31, 2031. It aligns with the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy announced on June 4, 2026.

The "AI for All" strategy aims to strengthen Canada's position as a global leader in responsible AI, and the benefits of this transformation will be broadly shared. It is about making sure AI works for all Canadians--strengthening our economy, improving public services, supporting Canadian businesses and enabling Canada to control its digital future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]