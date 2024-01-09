CANASIA ENERGY CORP. CEO JEFF CHISHOLM ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Jeff Chisholm, the President & Chief Executive Officer and a director of CanAsia Energy Corp. ("CanAsia") (TSXV: CEC), announces that he acquired 10,000,000 CanAsia common shares on December 21, 2023. CanAsia issued 50,420,000 shares pursuant to a private placement, which resulted in 100,213,907 issued and outstanding shares. The issue price of each share was CAD $0.10. The aggregate consideration paid by Mr. Chisholm was CAD $1,000,000.

The CanAsia common shares acquired by Mr. Chisholm increased his ownership from 1,795,000 (3.6%) of 49,793,907 CanAsia shares to 11,795,000 (11.8%) of 100,213,907 CanAsia shares.

The CanAsia common shares were acquired by Mr. Chisholm in the ordinary course of business for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over CanAsia.

Mr. Chisholm will file an early warning report under Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, describing the above transaction. The report will be available under CanAsia's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, a copy of the report may be obtained from Marcel Nunes, CanAsia's Vice President Finance and CFO, at [email protected] and +1 (403) 294-1770.

