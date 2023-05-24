Canary Landing, Toronto's newest purpose-built rental community by Dream, Kilmer Group and Tricon, launches its first phase, Maple House

Maple House is designed by acclaimed architects COBE and architectsAlliance, and will deliver a total of 770 rental units, of which 30 per cent are affordable housing

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's leading real estate companies Dream Unlimited Corp., Kilmer Group and Tricon Residential Inc. (together, DKT Partnership) have officially launched Maple House, the first phase of Canary Landing – one of the largest and most significant rental communities in Canada. Altogether, the 12-acre community is comprised of 2,300 rental units – of which 30 per cent will be dedicated as affordable housing and 25 per cent will be barrier-free – creating a model for inclusive, true mixed-income communities across the city.

Canary Landing is located in Toronto's award-winning Canary District community, a pedestrian scale urban village adjacent to the Distillery District in the Downtown East. Canary Landing includes eight mixed-use buildings spanning four city blocks along Cherry Street. In addition to significant market and affordable rental housing, Canary Landing will also include 30,000 square feet of retail and a future 5,000 square foot community space. Canary Landing represents an innovative public-private partnership between the DKT Partnership, the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto, the Government of Canada, and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), all working collaboratively to create affordable housing solutions at scale.

"We are grateful for the collaboration with our municipal, provincial, and federal partners as we work towards our shared vision for Canary Landing, which will target ambitious LEED Gold sustainability outcomes, and provide long-term market rental and affordable housing. Maple House is the start of fulfilling our promise to create beautiful, sustainable, and affordable housing, and we look forward to seeing residents thrive in this vibrant new community very soon," says Andrew Joyner, Managing Director at Tricon Residential on behalf of the DKT Partnership.

Bringing much-needed affordable housing to the city, the development team is delivering 126 rental homes that will be filled in partnership with seven non-profit agencies from across the city, including: WoodGreen Community Services, Artscape, COSTI, Wigwamen, Performing Arts Lodge, March of Dimes and Interval House. These affordable rental homes will be offered at 40 to 80 per cent below the average market rent. An additional 105 affordable rental homes will be available to the public through a soon-to-be-released open market call. All 231 of the affordable homes have been financially supported by the City of Toronto's Open Door Program.

"We have all watched as Toronto's affordable housing crisis has grown during the past several years," says Anne Babcock, CEO of WoodGreen Community Services. "WoodGreen Community Services is thrilled to be working with other not-for-profit agencies and the DKT Partnership to deliver real and permanent housing solutions to a diverse range of Toronto residents. The Canary Landing initiative is a testament to what we can all do by working together for the common good."

Maple House sets the stage with community-centric amenities and design

Central to the vision for Canary Landing's Maple House is a desire to create beautiful architecture that is inclusive and accessible to all. The acclaimed architecture and design team, which includes Danish firm COBE, along with Canadian firms architectsAlliance and CCxA (Claude Cormier x Associés), focused on creating a design-forward and environmentally responsible community that respects the local heritage. Maple House has already garnered several accolades, including the Canadian Architect Award of Excellence and the 2021 BILD Award for Best New Community.

"Maple House is very special to us. It is not just a city-building project – more importantly, it is a community building project. We have focused a design that is highly contextual, connecting to the fine grain scale of the Distillery District, the prominent scale of Canary District, and at the same time, referencing the industrial heritage of Toronto's waterfront. It results in buildings that both fit in and stand out, and a project that celebrates architectural inclusion and fosters and embraces social diversity and cohesion in this magnificent context," says Dan Stubbergaard, Founder and Owner of Cobe.

"We are incredibly proud to be delivering this truly mixed-income community that is the first of its kind in Canada and a model for city-building," says Joyner. "This type of housing will strengthen our city's social fabric and meet the diverse needs of all Torontonians."

To learn more, register and be among the first to rent at Canary Landing, please visit: https://liveatcanarylanding.com/.

About Dream Unlimited Corp.

Dream Unlimited Corp. is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $24 billion of assets under management across four Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") listed trusts, our private asset management business and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities. For more information please visit: www.dream.ca.

About Kilmer Group

Kilmer Group is the privately-held Toronto based investment holding company of Canadian business leader and philanthropist, Larry Tanenbaum O.C. Kilmer operates in three verticals, 1) real estate and infrastructure, 2) sports, entertainment and media and 3) private equity. Kilmer's operations employ over 22,000 people with a long-term, multi-generational horizon and vision. Kilmer brings an entrepreneurial and solutions driven approach to project delivery.

Kilmer has more than 40 years experience in the construction and development industry in Canada and continues to maintain a focus on the infrastructure sector. Kilmer has extensive expertise in large-scale redevelopment and a focus on unique public private partnerships, mid-rise urban infill projects, and master planned communities. Kilmer is proud to have had a hand in the development of over 12,000 homes.

For more information, please visit: www.kilmergroup.com .

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of more than 36,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Tricon was the first-mover to enter Toronto's purpose-built rental apartment sector with scale in 2016, and is today the market leader and most active developer in the marketplace. We partner with celebrated architects to create inviting living spaces and inspired amenities, empower our employees to deliver an exceptional service experience with the support of an innovative technology enabled platform, and build resident community through programming and events to foster meaningful connections. At Tricon, we have reimagined rental living.

For more information, visit www.triconresidential.com.

