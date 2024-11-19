CANAMERICAN STONE SPREADER LAUNCHES THE CUB: A COMPACT STONE SPREADER BUILT FOR TIGHT SPACES

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - CanAmerican Stone Spreader is proud to announce the release of its newest stone spreader, The Cub, a compact yet powerful addition to their lineup. Designed as a smaller version of the highly successful Soil King Extreme, The Cub is tailored specifically for projects in tight spaces and for handling smaller amounts of material, meeting the growing demand for precision and efficiency on job sites where space is at a premium.

CanAmerican Cub Stone Spreader (CNW Group/CanAmerican Stone Spreader Ltd.)

Built with the same reliability and performance as its larger counterpart, The Cub embodies CanAmerican's commitment to innovation and quality. With its tagline "Small but Mighty," The Cub features advanced engineering that enables it to operate in constrained environments while delivering the accuracy and reach that contractors have come to expect from CanAmerican products.

"The launch of The Cub addresses a clear need in the market for a stone spreader that can navigate smaller spaces without sacrificing power and reliability," said Ryan Sinke, CEO of CanAmerican Stone Spreader. "This new model offers all the durability and control our customers rely on, but in a compact design that increases access and efficiency on job sites with limited space."

Key Features of The Cub Include:

The Cub's reduced size makes it easy to maneuver in narrow and confined spaces, ideal for urban construction sites, residential projects, and areas with limited access. Precise Material Placement: Advanced stone-spreading technology allows for controlled, targeted placement of materials, reducing waste and improving job site efficiency.

Advanced stone-spreading technology allows for controlled, targeted placement of materials, reducing waste and improving job site efficiency. High Durability and Low Maintenance: Constructed with the same high-quality materials as the Soil King Extreme, The Cub is built to withstand the toughest job site conditions.

With the release of The Cub, CanAmerican Stone Spreader continues to uphold its legacy of delivering industry-leading equipment that meets the evolving needs of the construction and landscaping industries. The Cub offers an efficient solution for contractors looking to maximize productivity in spaces previously out of reach.

The Cub is now available for order. For more information, visit stonespreader.com .

Click here to watch The Cub in action.

About CanAmerican Stone Spreader:

CanAmerican Stone Spreader is a family run manufacturer creating durable and reliable trucking equipment for over 40 years, with a state-of-the art facility located in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. CanAmerican provides a variety of industry leading products from custom-built proprietary stone spreaders to lift axles, roll-offs, dump bodies and more.

CanAmerican Stone Spreader Sales Ltd., 156 Berryman Avenue, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R3X1, Phone: 905-687-9937; Ryan Sinke, CEO, [email protected]