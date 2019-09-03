CanaFarma Corp. To Merge With KYC Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- CanaFarma Corp. announced today that it had reached agreement to merge with KYC Technology, an independent reporting issuer on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), with the goal of being publicly listed on the CSE later in the year.

David Lonsdale, the CEO of CanaFarma Corp. commented, "This represents an important step in the execution of CanaFarma's strategic plan and will position the company well to continue its rapid growth in the future."

About CanaFarma Corp:

CanaFarma is a full-service company operating in the Hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

About KYC Technology:

KYC Technology Inc ("KYC") was incorporated on June 6, 2017 as a British Columbia Corporation. Following the completion of a Plan of Arrangement between the Company and GreenBank Capital Inc, KYC became an independent reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

SOURCE CanaFarma Corp.

