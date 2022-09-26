Canadore College Announces Partnership with LUG Sports to Become the Official Provider of Intramural Hockey

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadore College is partnering with LUG Sports to become the official provider of intramural hockey for Canadore students in North Bay, Ontario. This partnership enhances the extra-curricular experience for Canadore students by increasing the number of games, locations, and competitions while partnering with LUG's best in class operations.

"Adding LUG to our intramural programming provides our students with a larger league to play in and the opportunity to make important social connections through hockey. LUG's professionally-run student programs will be a great fit for our campuses and will become an immediate X-Factor on why students choose Canadore," said Kathleen Garvey, Recreation and Wellness Coordinator at Canadore.

LUG will become a dedicated vendor to create, run, and manage the Canadore hockey league and will be listed as part of the Canadore intramural sports offerings. As part of the partnership, Canadore students will also receive special discounts to play in LUG's sold-out leagues.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Canadore College to bring the LUG experience directly to Canadore students," says Ethan Wright, President of LUG Sports. "This partnership validates our strategy that by working directly with a University or College, we can not only leverage our experiences to provide a strong intramural sports program, but we can reduce costs and overhead for the administration," noted Ray Abramson, President of LUG Sports."

For Canadore College, entering into this partnership will yield immediate financial dividends as even with subsidising the price of their students playing LUG Sports, they can recoup many of the expenses and organisational time associated with managing their intramural program while increasing the quality of their leagues.

Information on how Canadore students can take advantage of this partnership will be made available on the Canadore Sport and Wellness website.

ABOUT LUG SPORTS

LUG Sports is a recreational sports league running in 40+ cities that is targeted at university and college students across Canada and the US. To partner your college with LUG, email [email protected]

ABOUT CANADORE COLLEGE

Canadore College trains people through applied learning, leadership and innovation. It provides access to over 80 full-time quality programs, outstanding faculty, and success services to students from nearly 400 Canadian communities and 25 international countries. Approximately 1,000 students graduate from Canadore each year, and they join 60,000 alumni working across the globe.

SOURCE LUG Sports

For further information: [email protected]