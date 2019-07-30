Canadians Who Plan For 'lows', Stay On Top Of Their Diabetes!

New campaign promotes the importance of an individual rescue plan for those…just in case moments!

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - According to a new survey involving 901 Canadians with type 1 (T1) and type 2 (T2) diabetes, a rarely seen perspective from both Canadians with diabetes and their caregivers emerged, providing some valuable and life-saving insights. As part of a new campaign, #whatsyourrescueplan launching today, Diabetes Canada in partnership with Eli Lilly want to encourage a simple conversation, so no one is caught off guard by a severe 'low'.

Despite best efforts, sugar lows (hypoglycemia) can happen when you have diabetes and are treated with medication. That said, when an individual care plan is in place, everyone around you knows what to do, if you go 'low'. According to the same survey, more than half of Canadians living with diabetes reported that they worry about hypoglycemia, yet could be better prepared for dangerous lows.1 The condition, which is a daily consideration for anyone with diabetes, can be caused by a number of factors including not eating enough, drinking alcohol or using diabetes medications incorrectly.

"When I review with my patients the strategy on how to best manage and mitigate the impact of future potential episodes of severe hypoglycemia, I always emphasize that there is a good chance that if they can manage their diabetes properly, the risk of having a severe hypoglycemia episode should be reduced. However, the need to be prepared is of paramount importance and the understanding of when and how to use glucagon is an integral part of this strategy," says Dr. Stewart Harris, Professor in the Department of Family Medicine of the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at Western University, London, ON. "Being prepared with a plan is always a key component of hypoglycemia risk management since in a severe hypoglycemic event an individual may be unconscious and unable to treat themselves and those around them will need to know how to react and support with immediate care which can be a life-saving."

The recent survey showed that hypoglycemia is top of mind, with most respondents 'always' or 'sometimes' worrying about severe episodes. Despite these concerns, few could differentiate severe hypoglycemia from mild and moderate forms. In fact, most respondents were largely unaware that severe hypoglycemia may require assistance from another person due to loss of consciousness or the inability to swallow.2

"I am optimistic every day and want to empower my son to never let diabetes keep him from doing anything he wants to do, but I also agonize about making sure he is prepared for the many unexpected challenges of the disease," says Trudy Adams, mother whose son has type 1 diabetes. "Creating an individual care plan which includes management of emergency situations or if you are older, establishing a plan at work or with friends is always a good idea - you will never regret spending the time to make sure you have that safety net."

If hypoglycemia does occur, being prepared means being able to raise blood sugar quickly and ideally prevent any further complications. The #whatsyourrescueplan campaign includes a new website resource where anyone can download a severe hypoglycemia rescue plan template, customize the plan and discuss it with their health care team. This includes information on what to do when assistance is required during a severe episode, including the use of a glucagon emergency kit.

Similar to those who have allergies and may require epinephrine (e.g. an EpiPen®) for a severe allergic reaction, glucagon, a medication for people with diabetes is a key part of any rescue plan. The survey highlighted a gap in education when it comes to glucagon. Less than half of survey respondents include a glucagon kit as a part of their rescue plan and less than half of type 1 and very few type 2 caregivers know how to administer it.3

"Being prepared goes a long way. For Canadians with diabetes, ensuring those who are close to you know what to do in the event of an emergency can make all the difference when every second counts," says Dr. Alice Cheng, an endocrinologist at Trillium Health Partners Credit Valley and St. Michael's Hospital, and co-chair of the Diabetes Canada/CSEM Professional Conference. "Prevention is always the best strategy, but low blood sugar happens with varying degrees of severity. Whether you have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, it's important to have a plan."

For information on the various stages of hypoglycemia, signs, and symptoms and to how to download a customizable rescue plan that you can use to speak with your care team with, visit www.whatsyourrescueplan.ca.

