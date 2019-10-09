Canadians want natural products and consider going green to be the gold standard

- Survey shows that Canadians are 'cleaning' their beauty routines -

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Parabens, phthalates and artificial fragrances are the new "dirty" words eliciting a Marie Kondo-style purge of bathroom cabinets as more Canadian consumers are cleaning their beauty routines and seeking natural personal care products. According to the Natural Beauty Survey, commissioned by Tom's of Maine and conducted by Leger Marketing, over three-quarters of Canadian adults prefer natural personal care products and more than 8 in 10 (84 per cent) plan on buying the same amount or more than they currently do.

With the organic beauty industry projected to reach $25.11 billion USD by 2025, it appears that Canadians are putting their money where their mouth is and are looking to make informed decisions from a 360-perspective. While ingredients are often centre stage with nearly 80 per cent of Canadians reading ingredient lists at least sometimes, consumers are also looking at everything from a brand's packaging, production and its environmental impact before buying.

When considering a purchase, Canadians believe in supporting brands that provide environmentally-friendly packaging (77 per cent); don't test on animals (72 per cent); include all-natural ingredients (72 per cent); and share their values (62 per cent). Surprisingly, the trend toward buying gluten-free may be on the decline as less in 1 in 4 (23 per cent) cite it as an important consideration.

"It's no surprise to us that Canadians are altruistic consumers who are actively seeking products that are better for them and the environment and in turn are asking more from the brands they use daily," says Melanie Armstrong, Canadian Country Manager, Tom's of Maine. "Our customers appreciate not having to choose between product efficacy and their values. We've been seeing a consistent increase in those choosing personal care products that are vegan, not tested on animals and are free from artificial flavours, fragrances, sweeteners, colours and preservatives."

It's evident that Canadian shoppers no longer want to be passive about the products they choose, especially as they move towards a more natural and organic bathroom routine. Nine in 10 Canadians (89 per cent) wish that brands were more transparent about the ingredients they use and eight in 10 (81 per cent) want to know where the ingredients in their products come from.

From June 14 – June 17, 2019 an online survey of 1,517 randomly selected Canadian adults participated in the Tom's of Maine Natural Beauty survey, executed by Leger. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by age, gender and region to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

Tom's of Maine has been making safe, effective natural personal care products for 49 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavours, fragrances, sweeteners, colours and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, antiperspirant, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and has a long-standing commitment to supporting nature and healthy families. Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10 per cent of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5 per cent of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. Most Tom's of Maine products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ .

