Canadians Taking Their HR Team for Granted: Survey

New data from ADP® Canada and Leger finds lack of understanding and appreciation for the Human Resources (HR) role in many Canadian organizations

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - When is the last time you thanked your human resources representative? If you can't recall, you're not alone. One-third of Canadians say that their HR person or department is underappreciated within their workplace, according to a new survey by ADP Canada and Leger. These feelings of underappreciation may in fact be due to a lack of awareness of the functions of the HR role, with nearly two-in-five (39%) of respondents admitting they are unaware of what tasks and responsibilities their HR person/team performs on a day-to-day basis.

HR Appreciation infographic (CNW Group/ADP Canada)

More than a third (37%) of those surveyed believe the primary responsibility of HR professionals is recruiting and hiring, while 20 per cent believe HR's primary function is overseeing payroll and benefits. However, few recognized HR's role in fostering employee morale, via professional development opportunities, performance recognition, employee training, and developing workplace policies and mechanisms to record and protect employee rights. Less than 30 per cent of respondents believed these tasks to be amongst the top two responsibilities for their HR teams.

"The human resources team is the backbone of many Canadian organizations, yet the individuals and functions of these roles are too often underappreciated across the broader company," said Heather Haslam, Vice President, Marketing, ADP Canada. "At ADP, HR is on our minds each day as we strive to design a better world of work for HR teams and employees and we believe that we can do more to ensure their efforts are recognized."

In celebration of hardworking HR professionals and teams across the country, ADP Canada is giving Canadians an opportunity to say thank you to their "HR Superstar." Starting today, by logging on to www.HRAppreciation.com and nominating their HR representative, employees across Canada can, in partnership with ADP Canada, deliver a token of thanks to a member of their HR team. Additionally, all nominees will be entered for a chance to win travel voucher, valued at $1,500.

Interestingly, the ADP/Leger study revealed that Canadian workers are keenly aware of HR's importance, with the majority (63%) of respondents believing that if their HR person were to suddenly leave, there would be at least some impact on the organization and 25 per cent of that, believing it would be a big impact!

To let HR know how we feel about them, ADP Canada will also lead a social media campaign to thank the hardworking individuals in the HR field. Users can participate in the collective "thank you" by using the "#HRAppreciation" and "#MyHRSuperstar" hashtags.

Other findings of the ADP HR Appreciation survey:

Not all heroes wear capes: 43 per cent believe the role of an HR professional has become more difficult in the last five years.

43 per cent believe the role of an HR professional has become more difficult in the last five years. Only nine per cent believe it has become easier.



Those who understand what an HR person does each day are significantly more likely to say the job of HR has become more difficult.

Uh oh, HR wants to talk to me : Nearly half (45%) say when they receive a call from HR, they believe they are going to be told about staffing-related workplace changes.

: Nearly half (45%) say when they receive a call from HR, they believe they are going to be told about staffing-related workplace changes. 39 per cent think they are going to be asked to fill out forms.



26 per cent think they are going to get in trouble.

When HR calls, not all react the same : Those in Manitoba and Saskatchewan are significantly more likely to believe when HR calls or emails, it's about staffing changes.

: Those in and are significantly more likely to believe when HR calls or emails, it's about staffing changes. Ontarians and those aged 45-54 are most likely to think they are going to get in trouble.



Those in British Columbia are most likely to think they're going to get recognized for their good work.

About the Survey:

The Leger poll was conducted between September 19-26, 2018, on behalf of ADP. For this survey, a sample of 1,003 Canadian employees (full time or part time), aged 18+, who work for a company with an HR professional / HR department was completed online using Leger's online panel. The margin of error for this study was ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About ADP Canada:

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at www.adp.ca

ADP, the ADP logo and Always Designing for People are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2019 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE ADP Canada

For further information: Keera Hart, Kaiser Lachance Communications, 647.725.2520 X 221, keera.hart@kaiserlachance.com

Related Links

http://www.adp.ca

