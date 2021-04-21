Canadians select Samsung Electronics Canada as Canada's Most Respected Technology Products Provider

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada's Most Respected Award Program announced today that Samsung Electronics Canada was ranked the "Most Respected Technology Products Provider 2021" based on the results of a national survey of 3,865 Canadians conducted by Maru Public Opinion.

The survey assessed the level of respect Canadians hold for twelve peer technology companies that design, manufacture, and sell technologically-based consumer products related to computers, mobile devices, home AV, electronics and/or appliances.

"We congratulate Samsung on this remarkable achievement" said Jeff Munn, Executive Director of Canada's Most Respected Award Program. "Corporate respect means being honest, leading by example, contributing to communities, and respecting others."

Rounding out the top five on the most respected list were Sony, followed by Microsoft, LG, and Panasonic.

The "Most Respected Corporation Program" was launched by DART Insight and Communications (DART I&C at www.dartincom.ca) in 2020 to identify, acknowledge and promote Canadian corporate entities that have earned a genuine level of "respect" from the Canadian public as opposed to have being hand picked by a group or committee.

The criteria for those measured in the survey is based on publicly available industry information, with the ranked results, data tables, and methodology available here: Technology Products.

