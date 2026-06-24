Canadians See a Clear Difference Between Investing and Speculation: New CIBC Investor's Edge Poll

Survey reveals Canadians are taking a measured view of prediction markets as investing platforms expand their offerings and investors question where higher-risk activities belong

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - As event-based trading gains visibility in Canada, a new CIBC Investor's Edge poll suggests Canadians remain cautious about prediction markets and continue to draw a clear line between long-term investing and higher-risk speculative activity.

Nearly three-quarters of Canadians (74 per cent) say prediction markets are more like gambling than investing, while more than half (57 per cent) say they should not be available on investment platforms. The findings suggest Canadians are thoughtfully evaluating new financial products and where they believe higher-risk activities belong within their financial lives.

74 per cent of Canadians say prediction markets are more like gambling than investing in new poll Post this

"Prediction markets are drawing more attention from the investment community, but they are also raising important questions about how these products are positioned for everyday investors," said Luka Marjanovic, Managing Director and Head, CIBC Investor's Edge. "Our data shows Canadians are approaching these products cautiously, with nearly three-quarters saying prediction markets are more like gambling than investing. The key for direct investors, is understanding that these products require a different view of risk, time horizon and decision-making than long-term investing."

Canadians draw a clear line between investing and high-risk activity

Engagement in speculative activities remains limited. Just four per cent of respondents report participating in prediction markets over the past year, with similar participation in options trading (five per cent) and cryptocurrency trading (five per cent). Nearly nine in ten Canadians (88 per cent) say they have not engaged in prediction markets and have no plans to do so.

This cautious approach is also reflected in where Canadians believe prediction markets belong, with many saying these activities should remain separate from the accounts, platforms and environments used for traditional investing.

At the same time, Canadians show stronger confidence in more established approaches. Portfolio investing (57 per cent) and individual stock trading (54 per cent) are far more likely to be seen as offering high returns compared to prediction markets (29 per cent) and sports betting (18 per cent).

A shift toward intention and long-term strategies

Against a backdrop of market volatility and economic uncertainty, Canadians are taking a measured approach to investing. Half (50 per cent) say their investment strategy has not changed, while those who have made adjustments are three times more likely to have shifted toward lower-risk, long-term strategies (24 per cent) than toward higher-risk approaches (8 per cent).

This is reinforced by how Canadians manage risk within their portfolios: 38 per cent say they do not allocate any portion of their investments to high-risk options, and another 19 per cent allocate less than 10 per cent.

Trust, fairness, and the role of oversight

As prediction markets gain visibility, Canadians are also raising questions about fairness and safeguards. More than two-thirds (69 per cent) believe these platforms primarily benefit individuals with insider information, pointing to a perceived fairness gap and concerns about whether everyday investors can participate on a level playing field.

At the same time, there is strong support for safeguards: 73 per cent agree that access to prediction markets should include consumer protections and limits.

Together, these findings suggest a trust gap may be shaping how Canadians evaluate newer financial activities, with access alone not necessarily enough to drive adoption. While some are open to engaging, confidence will likely depend on clear safeguards, transparency, and fairness.

"As Canadians navigate a new environment of choice and risk, trust and confidence are more important than ever," added Marjanovic. "That's where platforms offering clear educational content, timely market research, and tools to help people better understand risk can play a meaningful role in supporting more informed decisions."

For those looking to better understand how different investment approaches and risk levels fit into their financial strategy, resources like the CIBC Investor's Edge Learning Centre offer practical, easy-to-access guidance. More information is available at investorsedge.cibc.com.

About the Study

These findings are from an Ipsos poll conducted between April 8 to April 9, 2026, on behalf of CIBC Investor's Edge. For this survey, a sample of 1,001 Canadians aged 18 years and over was interviewed. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±3.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadian adults been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

About CIBC Investor's Edge

CIBC Investor's Edge is a leader in self-directed investing. Investor's Edge provides an intuitive mobile trading platform, easy to use tools, extensive research, and a growing library of educational materials to help investors chart their own course. Backed by one of Canada's largest banks and the forerunner in Canadian equity trading with CIBC Capital Markets, Investor's Edge helps clients bring their ambitions to life.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Benjamin Wylie, 647-212-2836, [email protected]