Canadians save up to 45 per cent in the Cayman Islands with 'FALL ONLY IN CAYMAN'

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Heralded as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean and home to one of Trip Advisor's 'World's Top 10 Beaches', the Cayman Islands provide plenty of reasons to visit during the fall season, including spectacular savings of up to 45 per cent through their FALL ONLY IN CAYMAN campaign. The luxurious destination has seen consistent, record-breaking visitation since the beginning of 2018 and is giving Canadians a chance to experience their dream vacation with exclusive offers on accommodations, attractions, watersports, restaurants and services, to be booked by November 15, 2019 (offer booking dates may vary).

Experience award-winning beaches, sea and farm to table cuisine and some of the finest hotels, condominiums and villas in the Caribbean. Dive amongst shipwrecks, experience thrilling watersports and explore the destination's unique attractions, shopping, spas, and world-class service. With Air Canada and WestJet offering a total of three non-stop flights between Toronto and Grand Cayman through the end of October, travelling to paradise has never been easier. Better yet, the flight schedule increases to five direct flights per week as of October 28, 2019.

Packages are available through Air Canada Vacations and WestJet Vacations.

The following are the accommodations offers including resort credits, as well as exclusive deals for Cayman Islands experiences at reduced rates of up to 45 per cent off. HostedVillas, a Canadian company specializing in personalized luxury travel experiences, carefully hand-selected several deluxe Cayman villas and is a new addition to this year's offerings.

For more information and to book a FALL ONLY IN CAYMAN vacation, go to visitcaymanislands.ca.

Visit www.aircanada.com or www.westjet.com for more information, or contact your travel agent.

About the Cayman Islands

Located 480 miles south of Miami in the Western Caribbean, this trio of islands is just four hours from Toronto and a premier destination for discerning travellers, couples and families. World renowned for its beaches and diving, the Cayman Islands offer exciting recreational opportunities along with friendly, high quality modern service. Heralded as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean, the destination provides over 200 restaurants and exceptional culinary events to choose from. The Cayman Islands receives prestigious accolades year after year for its' well-known hotels, resorts and restaurants. In 2019, Seven Mile Beach was ranked #8 in the 'World's Top 10 Beaches' category by TripAdvisor and Cayman Islands was ranked #3 in the 'Top 25 Places to Travel to Next' feature in Afar Magazine. Both Air Canada and WestJet offer year-round regularly scheduled service from Toronto to Grand Cayman.

