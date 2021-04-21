OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canadians mark National Volunteer Week, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General is pleased to recognize 141 individuals as recipients of the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers.

The Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers honours individuals who have demonstrated passion, dedication and commitment to their communities through significant, sustained and unpaid voluntary contributions. Through their efforts, they have made a difference in fields including the arts, organized sports, youth and community organizations, and social issues. Their achievements include long-term, significant fundraising or lifetime dedication to service within community organizations.

The theme of National Volunteer Week 2021 is "The Value of One, The Power of Many," and the accomplishments of these 141 recipients highlight this theme well. Through tireless and selfless volunteerism, the recipients being recognized today have not only made their communities a better place, but have also brought honour to Canada.

Nominations for the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers are accepted on an ongoing basis throughout the year. If you know an inspiring individual who deserves recognition for making a significant, sustained and unpaid contribution that has had a positive impact on their community in Canada or brought honour to Canada abroad, nominate them today!

Quick facts:

Encouraging excellence is at the core of every governor general's mandate.

The Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers is the highest honour for volunteer service that an individual can receive within the Canadian Honours System.

The Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers may be presented by the governor general, lieutenant governors, territorial commissioners, mayors or volunteer organizations.

Any person can nominate an individual to be considered for a Canadian Honour.

Each nomination is researched before being reviewed by an independent advisory committee, which then makes recommendations to the governor general.

