Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation awarded to ten people from Western Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - From coast to coast to coast, Canadians have a longstanding commitment to providing volunteer services that improve the well-being of Canadian Veterans and paying tribute to their sacrifices and achievements.

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendations recognize individuals who go above and beyond in improving the well-being, care and remembrance of Canada's Veterans.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, hosted a virtual event with the following recipients from Western Canada to express his thanks and appreciation for their volunteer service to Canadian Veterans:

The Commendation is awarded annually. This fall 68 deserving recipients, from across the country, are being recognized. Nominations for individuals who provide outstanding volunteer service to Veterans are accepted year round and can be made through our website.

"It's always a privilege to award the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to those who do so much for our Veterans. Whether they're working to improve the day-to-day lives of Veterans and their families or organizing remembrance activities in their communities, it's vitally important that we thank them for their work.

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation was created in 2001 by Warrant of the Governor General and with the approval of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Recipients can be nominated by their peers, family members or others.

The Commendation is intended primarily for Veterans, but non-Veterans may also qualify as recipients.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf resting on a red poppy—a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war—and a Royal Crown on the top of the pin.

