Canadians raise $17 million at the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure

Funds raised will help the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) continue to benefit the best breast cancer research in Canada, as well as our vitally important support system that helps people better manage life with cancer, provides community and connection and builds wellness and resilience throughout the cancer journey. These programs, such as our national, toll-free helpline and peer support, help people with breast cancer live their lives as fully as possible.

"Since the Run began in 1992, it has raised $462 million for the breast cancer cause," says Andrea Seale, CEO, CCS. "It's because of the funds Canadians raise through the CIBC Run for the Cure that we know more than ever how to prevent, diagnose, treat and live with and beyond breast cancer, and have been able to help reduce the mortality rate by almost half since it peaked in 1986."

The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is a trailblazing partnership between CCS, CIBC and communities across Canada. This year's Run marked CIBC's 23rd year as title sponsor. Together with tens of thousands of participants and supporters across the country, the Run has created a movement that brings Canadians together in support of friends, family and loved ones who experience breast cancer.



"Today was another incredible day for thousands of Canadians as we came together with shared purpose to imagine a future without breast cancer," said Christina Kramer, CIBC's Senior Executive Vice-President and Executive Run Sponsor, CIBC. "Team CIBC has proudly run alongside those affected by breast cancer for 23 years because for us, this is personal."



"For more than two decades, Team CIBC and its 44,000 passionate team members have been supporting events like the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure," says Seale. "We are so grateful to Team CIBC for joining us once again this year and promising to make breast cancer beatable. Along with participants and volunteers from coast-to-coast, together, we are a force-for-life in the face of breast cancer."

The first CIBC Run for the Cure took place in 1992 in Toronto's High Park. A group of volunteers brought together approximately 1,500 people and raised $85,000 for the breast cancer cause. Since then, the event has grown and each year unites thousands of Canadians.



About the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure

The Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event dedicated to raising funds for the breast cancer cause. On October 6, 2019, this national movement brought together 85,000 participants and raised $17 million in communities across Canada. Since the event began in 1992, the CIBC Run for the Cure has raised more than $462 million for breast cancer research and support. Donate or learn more at www.cibcrunforthecure.com.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national community-based organization whose mission is the eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer. When you want to know more about cancer, visit our website www.cancer.ca or call our toll-free, bilingual Cancer Information Service at 1 888 939-3333.

CIBC in the community

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. United under the bank's community investment brand One for Change, CIBC and its team are committed to coming together to support people and communities with the belief that giving is personal and comes from the heart. Corporately, CIBC is focused on making a difference for those affected by cancer, as well as supporting persons with disabilities; in the U.S., CIBC focuses its investments in financial literacy. In 2018, CIBC and its team invested $80 million in community organizations across Canada and the U.S., through initiatives that include the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure and CIBC Miracle Day. Learn more about community investment online or join the #OneforChange conversation on Twitter @CIBC and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CIBC) or follow on Instagram @CIBC.

