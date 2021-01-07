TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Results of the Scotia Global Asset Management Investor Sentiment survey, released today, indicate that investors' optimism has increased significantly since early in the pandemic, particularly among Canadians who have met with an advisor.

The Scotia Global Asset Management Investor Sentiment Index, which measures investors' optimism based on the survey, spiked to 117 in November from 100 in May, and is even higher at 130 among those who have met with an advisor during that period relative to the total in May.

"COVID-19 has been challenging for Canadians on so many levels, and it is easy to be swayed by negative news events. These results are testament to the critical role financial advisors play in buoying their clients' confidence – even during a pandemic – and providing the reassurance and peace of mind they need to stay invested to meet their long-term financial goals," says Neal Kerr, Head, Scotia Global Asset Management (Canada).

As many as 82% of Canadian investors who met with their advisor in the past six months say their advisor has made them feel confident about their investments, according to the survey. In comparison, only 56% of those who did not meet with their advisor during that period felt confident.

80% of those surveyed who met with their advisor during that period agreed their advisor keeps them on track to meet their financial goals, regardless of what is going on in the markets.

The survey also finds that among those who met with their advisor in the past six months:

85% are satisfied with how their advisor has handled their investments

85% are satisfied with how their advisor has communicated with them

85% find recommendations by an advisor important when choosing an investment product

90% are very or somewhat confident in their ability to fund their retirement

"Our core purpose at Scotia Global Asset Management is to enrich our clients' financial futures with outstanding investment solutions in partnership with comprehensive wealth advice," says Mr. Kerr. "Financial advisors are working tirelessly to help clients navigate investment markets and remain on track with their long-term goals."

About the Investor Sentiment Survey

The Scotia Global Asset Management Investor Sentiment survey was conducted by Environics Research November 10-19, 2020. The online survey included 1,024 Canadians, 25 years of age or older with household investable assets of $25,000 or more and who participate in investments decisions for their household. The data was weighted by age, gender and region and household investable assets to reflect the population.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of investment management solutions, including mutual funds and ETFs, for retail investors, private clients, and institutions.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.1 trillion (as at October 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

