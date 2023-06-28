Canadians Make Their Move The weekend of June 30 is the "Busiest Move Weekend" of the year

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - As the calendar shifts to the busy summer months, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is preparing for the "Busiest Move Weekend", which will take place during the weekend of June 30, July 1, and 2. According to Statistics Canada , about 2.1 million Canadian households move each year. That's about 14 percent of Canadian households.

During the last weekend in June TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® will have over 3,000 trucks on the road, driving more than 650,000 miles and will perform more than 4,800 moves.

"There are many reasons why Canada Day weekend is so popular," says Chuck Resnick, Chief Operating Officer, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Canada .

"Late June is the end of the school year and parents prefer not to disrupt their kid's schooling. Many families want to be settled in their new homes before the summer gets underway, to get the most out of their backyards and balconies. The Canada Day holiday also gives people an extra day to unpack, and the weather is consistently pleasant," he said.

To make sure the day goes according to plan, Resnick recommends planning in advance. "Make arrangements for small children and pets to be looked after so they're not underfoot," he says. "Pack a 'day of the move' box with essentials, so you're not scrambling to find your medicine, toothbrushes, a towel, a coffee mug or kettle, on the day of your move."

According to Resnick, the following tips will also help ensure a smooth move:

"Boxes of books get heavy fast. Use small boxes when it comes to these items. Apply this rule to everything you pack: the heavier the item, the smaller the box.

Emptying closets can be a nightmare. Use wardrobe boxes to simplify the process. Clothes in drawers can be packed into suitcases.

As tempting as it may be, don't use cardboard boxes from the grocery store. You never know what little critters may be hiding in the corner of food boxes. In fact, avoid used boxes in general; you don't know how much weight they can handle or how much weight they've already handled.

With summer being the busiest time to move, it's important to book as soon as possible.

Moving day should be a celebration of your new home; make it as stress-free as possible," added Resnick.

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK:

Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America with each franchise being independently owned and operated. Currently, there are more than 405 locations and 3,000 trucks operating in 47 U.S. states, 5 Canadian provinces, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 9.5 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent growth dating back to December 2009. In 2023, Franchise Business Review named TWO MEN AND A TRUCK a Top Recession Proof Franchise, a top 50 Franchise for Women, and Best in Category. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK also ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and was named #1 in the Moving/Junk Removal Services. The Canadian Franchise Association has awarded TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Canada the Award of Excellence and Franchisees' Choice awards for thirteen consecutive years. In 2021, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK was acquired by ServiceMaster® Brands which is a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services in the restoration, cleaning, moving, and bioremediation industries. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.ca . For moving, packing, storage, and junk removal services, visit twomenandatruck.ca

