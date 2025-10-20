Shoppers are planning, hunting harder for value and rethinking every purchase

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians are keeping holiday gift budgets steady at $975 per person -- but they're shopping with sharper intent. According to the eighth annual Retail Council of Canada (RCC) × Leger Holiday Shopping Survey of more than 2,500 adults nationwide, shoppers are starting earlier, comparing harder, and making every dollar count. Despite economic pressures, most plan to celebrate with thoughtful, value-driven gifts.

Key National Insights

Budgets steady, but pressure is high: 73% will maintain or increase spend; 57% now say holiday shopping feels stressful, the highest in four years.

will maintain or increase spend; now say holiday shopping feels stressful, the highest in four years. Price leads: 61% rank price #1; 85% wait for sales, 80% compare prices, 78% buy discounted.

rank price #1; wait for sales, compare prices, buy discounted. Promotions that work: Canadians continue to say that instant savings, loyalty points, and gift-with-purchase make them more likely to visit retailers.

Canadians continue to say that and make them more likely to visit retailers. Stores regain influence: 59% plan to browse in-store for inspiration; 40% say they're more impulsive during the holidays (up from 37% in 2024)-- spotlighting stores' renewed role in discovery.

plan to browse in-store for inspiration; say they're more impulsive during the holidays (up from 37% in 2024)-- spotlighting stores' renewed role in discovery. Gift cards & resale rise: 47% plan to buy gift cards (up from 42% in 2024); 44% would consider gifting second-hand, highlighting its value and uniqueness.

plan to buy gift cards (up from 42% in 2024); would consider gifting second-hand, highlighting its value and uniqueness. Black Friday dominates: 53% call it the most important shopping moment, even as holiday spend now spreads across several weeks.

call it the most important shopping moment, even as holiday spend now spreads across several weeks. Digital & AI guide decisions: In-store browsing grows, but digital research -- including AI-driven pricing and recommendations -- shapes final purchases.

Regional Highlights -- Holiday Spending Patterns

British Columbia: $1,129 (+26%): Renewed spending but still deal-driven.

Renewed spending but still deal-driven. Alberta: $1,193 (+23%): Highest budgets; promotion-focused shoppers.

Highest budgets; promotion-focused shoppers. Manitoba & Saskatchewan: $890 (+9%): Careful planners; disciplined and deal-oriented.

Careful planners; disciplined and deal-oriented. Ontario: $1,095 (-5%): Stable yet highly price-conscious and research-driven.

Stable yet highly price-conscious and research-driven. Quebec: $620 (–20%): Pulling back the most; more deal-driven and flyer-focused.

Pulling back the most; more deal-driven and flyer-focused. Maritimes: $912 (-1%): Tradition-minded but increasingly value-focused.

"Holiday spending is holding steady, but Canadians are shopping smarter, earlier, and with sharper intent to stretch every dollar," says Kim Furlong, President & CEO, Retail Council of Canada. "This season's shoppers are informed, strategic, and value-conscious -- rewarding retailers who deliver transparent pricing, compelling promotions, and seamless in-store and online experiences tailored to regional preferences. Canadians are spending thoughtfully -- focusing less on how much they buy, and more on how meaningfully they give.

About the RCC X Leger Holiday Shopping Survey:

This extensive survey, the largest of its kind in Canada, conducted for the Retail Council of Canada by Leger, marks the 8th annual exploration into Canadians' attitudes and behaviors as the festive shopping season nears. The survey was conducted between August 5-25, 2025, in both official languages among a representative national sample of 2,505 Canadians aged 18 and over.

About Leger:

Leger is the largest Canadian-owned polling, marketing research and analytics firm, with over 600 employees in Canada and the United States. Established in 1986, Leger also owns LEO, an online panel, LEA, Leger Analytics, and Leger DGTL, a digital performance agency. For more information: leger360.com .

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2.3 million Canadians working in our industry. This sector is a major economic contributor, generating more than $93 billion annually in wages and employee benefits. In 2024, core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) exceeded $508 billion. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members account for more than two-thirds of these core retail sales and 95 per cent of the grocery market. Our membership extends across the country, embracing over 54,000 storefronts in diverse formats such as department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants, and quick service restaurants. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC, a not-for-profit, industry-funded association, proudly represents retail businesses of all sizes, from small independents to large national chains, in communities nationwide.

