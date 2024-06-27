Canadians in over 50 Communities Participated in the First-Ever "MOVE FOR SIGHT," as Fighting Blindness Canada celebrates its 50th Anniversary

Funds raised to invest in sight-saving breakthroughs by the largest charitable funder

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Hundreds of Canadians—across multiple provinces, representing over 50 cities and towns—helped propel sight-saving research by participating in the first-ever MOVE FOR SIGHT fundraiser on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in support of Fighting Blindness Canada, now in its 50th year.

Conrad Eder, an active member of Fighting Blindness Canada’s Young Leaders program, joined forces with Canadian Blind Hockey to help raise funds for MOVE FOR SIGHT, a fund-raising challenge in support of sight-saving research. To support MOVING research forward, donations can be made at MOVEFORSIGHT.CA, through July 29, 2024. Conrad Eder is pictured here at the ice rink, among challenge participants; he is holding a Fighting Blindness Canada t-shirt. Visit fightingblindness.ca to learn more. (CNW Group/Fighting Blindness Canada)

From swim strokes to pedal strokes, to hockey-puck-handling and hot pilates, Canadians MOVED to their favourite activity to engage in MOVE FOR SIGHT. Major cities like Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, and smaller towns such as Avondale (NL), Cap-Chat (QC), Chestermere (AB), Kingston (NS) and Nipawin (SK) saw active participants, building awareness for the cause, and expanding the sightline of interest about vision loss. Together, they raised critical funds for Fighting Blindness Canada (FBC) to MOVE vision research forward.

The organization—Canada's largest charitable funder of vision loss research—is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and thanks to the generosity of supporters, continues the breakthrough work that helps advance vision loss research, education and advocacy.

1.2 million Canadians live with vision loss, while an additional eight million in Canada currently have an eye disease that could lead to blindness. Over FBC's half-century of work, there have been more than 850 scientific discoveries as a result of the research projects the organization has funded.

"As we're on the cusp of exciting breakthroughs in vision loss research, and simultaneously growing our education and advocacy efforts, it is incredibly important for Canadians to come together in support of Fighting Blindness Canada," said Jennifer Jones, President and CEO, Fighting Blindness Canada. "Move For Sight was a collective rally in multiple places at once across Canada—an opportunity for people to move together, in their own authentic way, to make a meaningful contribution to advance our work. We are thrilled with the participation level for our first national move challenge, as we celebrate FBC's 50th anniversary year."

Jones kicked off MOVE FOR SIGHT early on Friday, June 21, when she swam a one-kilometre stretch at Cherry Beach in Toronto. Using blacked-out goggles, and swimming without visual cues while tethered to a friend, Jones brought herself closer to the work she does, while raising awareness for vision loss research.

In Ottawa last Sunday, Conrad Eder, a national team player in the 2024 Canadian Blind Hockey tournament, hosted a learn-to-skate and a blind hockey instructional session at Minto Sports Complex, as his MOVE FOR SIGHT initiative. The 27-year-old was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa in his early 20s, and is active in bringing attention to those living with vision loss, as a Young Leader with Fighting Blindness Canada.

Meanwhile in Toronto, another FBC Young Leader, Stuart Matan-Lithwick, Ph.D., brought attention to the cause as he crossed the distance of the Bloor-Danforth subway line—riding, walking and running from Kennedy through Kipling stations—stopping to talk with the public about living with vision loss, and the importance of advancing sight-saving research.

The first annual MOVE FOR SIGHT challenge was further lifted by corporate supporters—Bayer, as the National "Let's Move" Motivational Partner; and Roche Canada, as the National Champion Partner.

Beyond individual and team efforts Canada-wide, several movement studios in Ontario, jumped on board with dedicated "MOVE FOR SIGHT" classes, including: Maison Pilates, Sekond Skin Society, Seven Hot Yoga & HIIT Pilates, Spokehaüs, The Studio PEC, Totum Life Science.

To support MOVING research forward, donations can be made at MOVEFORSIGHT.CA, through July 29, 2024.

More about Fighting Blindness Canada

By raising funds, Fighting Blindness Canada is helping drive forward research that supports their goal of understanding why vision loss occurs, how it can be slowed, and how sight can be restored.

They also offer resources for individuals and families impacted by blindness, providing accurate eye health information through their website and educational events, as well as engaging with government and other stakeholders to advance better vision health policies.

