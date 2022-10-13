Canadians in Flight stamps celebrate leadership in aviation and aeronautics technology, innovation

Five-stamp set commemorates groundbreaking female pilot, legendary bush plane and three innovators who changed aviation

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post released the second instalment of its Canadians in Flight stamps today, an issue that celebrates the people, planes and technology that have allowed Canada's reputation for innovation to soar.

Developed with the support of Canada's Aviation Hall of Fame, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, as well as the Ottawa chapter of the Canadian Aviation Historical Society, this edition of Canadians in Flight honours these achievements:

Violet (Vi) Milstead (1919-2014) . One of Canada's first female bush pilots, Toronto -born Vi Milstead instructed at Toronto's Barker Field before signing up with Britain's Air Transport Auxiliary during the Second World War. The civilian organization ferried military aircraft between factories and front-line squadrons. Over 28 months, Milstead logged more than 600 hours in 47 types of aircraft, including massive, multi-engine bombers. Following the war, she moved to Sudbury, Ont. , where she flew as a bush pilot and also instructed.





These global advances provided the foundation for ongoing improvements in aviation and remain an important part of Canadian history.

The stamp issue, designed by Ivan Novotny of TaylorISprules Corporation and printed by Lowe-Martin, is available in a booklet of 10 PermanentTM domestic rate stamps (two of each design) and a gummed mini-pane of five. A limited number of framed panes and five Official First Day Covers are also available as a set or separately.

The stamps and collectibles are available for pre-sale today at canadapost.ca and at postal outlets across Canada on the day of issue, Monday, October 17. For images and more information on these and other products:

The first five stamps in the series can be found in this 2019 edition of Details.

