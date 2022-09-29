The online survey of over 2,000 Canadians, conducted by the Angus Reid Group, found the rising cost of essential goods and services is the greatest contributing factor to increasing debt (84%), up 14 per cent from 2021. And 42 per cent say their debt has become overwhelming– almost double the levels seen in 2021.

While the majority of Canadians say they have enough money to buy the things they need, this number is lower than a year earlier (66% in 2022 vs. 70% in 2021.) Nearly one-third of Canadians (35%) say it's challenging to feed themselves and their family (an increase of 12% compared to 2021), while 52 per cent find it difficult to afford transportation (an increase of 17% compared to 2021). Discretionary spending has also taken a hit. Sixty-one per cent have cut spending on restaurants/take-out, along with travel (60%) and home electronics (53%).

Spending more on essentials means there is less money for savings and debt repayment. This is highest in Atlantic Canada where 91 per cent of respondents (78 per cent nationally) indicated spending on groceries, rent or mortgage, and other essentials was the primary reason for saving less.

More than four in 10 Canadians have also cut savings for retirement, while 71 per cent say saving for retirement is a challenge – an increase of six percentage points over 2021. As a result, 64 per cent of Canadians now say they are not on track to save enough for retirement – a jump of four percentage points in the last year – of which nearly half say they are very far behind. Among those aged 18 to 24, more than two-thirds (67%) say they have no retirement savings at all. Overall, 32 per cent of Canadians say they have no idea what their retirement plan will be, and one-third claim they will never stop working (through part-time/occasional work), despite wanting to retire.

"As Canadians continue to feel the squeeze on their financials, it's important they try to remain optimistic and not give up on looking for solutions, adds Snedden. "For those requiring support in overcoming debt challenges, there are always answers. You can speak to a Licensed Insolvency Trustee, who can help you look at the full picture and determine how to make the most impact on paying down debt."

