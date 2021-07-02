Canadians expect public spaces to maintain peak-pandemic levels of cleanliness

New poll reveals that even as restrictions ease, consumers expect more from businesses.

MONTREAL, QC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - After a number of lockdowns, we all are looking forward to safely revisiting the people, places and businesses we've missed most. However, even as restrictions ease across the country, Canadians maintain high expectations when it comes to how businesses and public spaces should be maintained. This, according to the results of a recent survey conducted by Leger for the Nocospray Disinfection System which has been helping prevent the spread of disease and deadly pathogens in hospitals across Canada.

The majority (51%) of Canadians expect public spaces to continue to clean and disinfect at the same rate as they did during the peak of COVID-19 and only 13% believe that public spaces can return to pre-pandemic levels of cleanliness. Additionally, over eight-in-ten (84%) feel that public spaces have a moral obligation to improve their disinfection practices for post-pandemic life to protect the health and safety of our community.

Consumers look to businesses to lead when it comes to clean.

While preserving the overall health and safety of the community is a joint effort, the survey reveals Canadians are looking to businesses to take the lead when it comes to maintaining high standards of cleanliness. In fact, ahead of the government (88%) and citizens (86%), Canadians feel businesses (89%) are more responsible for preventing the spread of disease and expect public spaces to continue enforcing cleanliness measures post-pandemic, such as providing sanitizers (72%) and disinfecting their spaces and surfaces (67%). When choosing their disinfectant tools and services, eight-in-ten Canadians want businesses and public spaces to prioritize effectiveness (83%), followed by credibility and certification (49%) as well as sustainability (45%).

Confidence in cleanliness low as Canadians return to 'normal'.

Three-quarters (76%) of Canadians surveyed are confident that disinfectants can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, however only 13% believe that public spaces are currently being disinfected at a high level, and over a quarter (28%) feel it is not being done well, indicating there is room for improvement when it comes to how businesses are being maintained.

For non-essential businesses, the link between cleanliness and confidence will be more important than ever in determining how and where consumers spend their time and money. The survey reveals one-third of Canadians (33%) are not likely to visit shopping malls and restaurants if they are unsure of their disinfectant practices. Only two in five (40%) would be likely to go on public transit while only a third would be likely to go to a gym (34%) or place of worship (33%) if they were unsure of the level of cleanliness.

Communication is key when it comes to alleviating cleanliness concerns.

Seventy-eight percent agree that they would feel safer if businesses clearly communicated which services, tools or technology they are using to protect the health and safety of their visitors. At the same time, three quarters (75%) would feel safer if they knew that hospital-grade disinfectants were being used in public environments.

"These survey results show that people are concerned and that confidence in cleanliness will be directly linked to a quick bounce-back for businesses," says Philip del Buey, President, A.M.G. Medical Inc., distributors of Nocospray Disinfection System. "After 18 months on edge, everyone wants to feel at ease and safe when they return to their place of work or favourite indoor spaces. Businesses will want employees and customers to feel comfortable that they are going to a clean, safe environment. It's really in the best interest of all businesses to communicate the steps they take to reassure staff and customers that they are valued."

Enhanced personal hygiene practices to persist post-pandemic.

In addition to public spaces elevating their cleanliness standards, the majority of Canadians plan to maintain strict personal hygiene practices, even after restrictions ease. The survey reveals that eight-in-ten respondents use hand sanitizers more often now than they did prior to the pandemic (79%), while three-quarters indicate they intend to continue using hand sanitizers even post pandemic (75%). More than half have started using disinfectant wipes more often since the pandemic (54%) and three-in-five intend to use this product even post COVID-19 (60%).

About Nocospray

Nocospray is an easy-to-use compact portable disinfection system that prevents the spread of disease and deadly pathogens. The patented dispersion technology disinfects all hard surfaces achieving 99.9999% reduction of infectious organisms including: Clostridioides difficile (C. diff), Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE), Norovirus and COVID-19.

Nocospray is approved by Health Canada and provides healthcare-calibre disinfection that is safe for hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, daycares, gyms, spas, foodservice, hotels, mass transportation vehicles and offices. Nocospray is a trusted partner for custodial and maintenance teams, helping them achieve a consistently superior level of disinfection confidently and with greater efficiency.

For more information about the Nocospray Disinfection System, visit www.nocospray.ca

About the Survey

These are some of the findings of a recent Leger poll conducted for the Nocospray Disinfection System. An online survey of 1,500 Canadian aged 18+ was completed using Leger's online panel. Weighting has been employed to ensure that the sample composition accurately reflects the adult population of Canada, as per the latest Census Data. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e., a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 1,500 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

