OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments (Advisory Board) recently launched a call for new applicants to fill current and upcoming Senate vacancies through 2022. Canadians residing in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan are invited to apply for a seat in the Senate of Canada before April 20, 2022.

What is the Senate's role?

The Senate is the Upper House in Canada's parliamentary democracy. It unites a diverse group of accomplished Canadians in service to their country. The Senate has evolved from defending regional interests to also playing an essential role in representing historically excluded groups, official language minority communities, and identities that may be underrepresented in the Lower House.

What does a senator's work involve?

Parliament's senators shape Canada's future. They participate in debates in the Senate Chamber, review legislation or propose their own bills, manage their offices and stay in touch with the issues affecting the province or territory they represent. As members of Senate committees, they play an investigative role and undertake studies on challenges facing the country. These are important positions that provide a platform to speak out about the issues affecting everyone in Canada.

How can people apply?

Senate appointment recommendations are made based on established assessment criteria. Canadians are encouraged to apply, if they are eligible, or nominate qualified individuals year-round for membership in the Senate. Applications are retained for two years, after which time qualified candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

The Advisory Board encourages Canadians to apply at their earliest convenience to ensure they can be considered for this cycle. The dates on which the Advisory Board will start to review applications are listed on its website. More dates will be added once Advisory Boards for other provinces and territories are established.

Quote

"The Advisory Board looks forward to assessing each application received for a seat in the Senate. We welcome applications from individuals from all backgrounds, and encourage people of all gender identities, Indigenous peoples, racialized people, persons with disabilities and members of all minority groups to apply."

– Huguette Labelle, Chair of the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments

Associated Links

SOURCE Privy Council Office

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Privy Council Office, [email protected]