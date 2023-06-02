TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - We heard you, Canada! It's National Donut Day, and to celebrate, Tim Hortons has brought back two classic Tim Hortons donuts that had not been available for over 10 years: the Walnut Crunch and the Cherry Stick. On Wednesday, the first day that the Walnut Crunch and the Cherry Stick started their comeback tour, an amazing 200,000+ of the classic donuts were sold across Canada!

The Walnut Crunch is available for a limited time in restaurants across Canada and at participating Tims restaurants in Quebec. The Cherry Stick is now available in Tims restaurants across Quebec, and at participating Tims restaurants in the rest of Canada.

"Over the years, guests have been asking us to bring back these two classic donuts and we thought there was no time like National Donut Day to give them both the comeback tour they deserve," said Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"Both the Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick were iconic donuts in their time and I'm happy to report they still pack the same delicious punch in every bite."

Make sure you get out to your local Tims to enjoy the Walnut Crunch or the Cherry Stick because they are only available while supplies last!

