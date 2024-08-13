Canadians Concerned with Reducing Food Waste for the Benefit of their Wallets and the Environment

FoodSaver® shares tips for better food storage to reduce waste.

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Seventy-seven per cent of Canadians who use food storage products agree that reducing their household's food waste is important to them, according to a recent survey by FoodSaver® brand, makers of the leading vacuum sealing system and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio. As Canadians deal with the rising cost of groceries and ever-present environmental concerns, reducing food waste has become a timely challenge for Canadians to tackle.

However, despite grappling with food affordability and environmental concerns, Canadians waste a significant amount of food each year. The average Canadian household wastes upwards of 300 pounds of food annually at a cost of more than $1,300, according to The National Zero Waste Council. Additionally, fruits and vegetables account for 45% of the food waste in Canada – foods that's shelf life could be extended with proper preservation and storage.

"It's common to toss away uneaten foods that have spoiled, but food waste has far-reaching consequences that are not always top of mind, including wasting our hard-earned money," said Jenny Leach, General Manager, Newell Brands Canada. "However, our research shows that Canadians are looking for ways to minimize food waste for the benefit of both their wallets and the environment."

Notably, Canadians are making efforts to meal plan effectively and improve food storage to make the most of the food they buy. FoodSaver®'s survey found that 49% of respondents agree they try to only cook what their household will consume for each meal and 43% agree they are looking for better solutions for food storage in their home.

Other significant findings of FoodSaver®'s survey include:

66% of respondents agreed it is important to them to use reusable or environmentally friendly products in my kitchen

55% of respondents agreed they buy groceries in bulk or large quantities to get reduced prices due to inflation

44% of respondents agreed they are concerned about supply chain issues impacting their access to groceries

"The cost of groceries and looking for ways to save money are top of mind for Canadians. Purchasing in bulk and extending the storage life of food products is one way to help reduce waste and save money." said Leach. "FoodSaver® does just that, helping Canadians seal in freshness for everything from meats, to produce to nuts, chips and other pantry staples."

Benefits of Vacuum Sealing to Reduce Food Waste

Vacuum sealing works by removing oxygen from storage bags or containers, creating an airtight seal that protects food from freezer burn and bacteria growth. By limiting exposure to oxygen, which causes spoilage, vacuum sealing helps extend your food's shelf life, be it vegetables in the fridge, snacks in the pantry, or proteins in the freezer.

Owning a vacuum sealer encourages Canadians to adopt budget-saving habits like bulk buying, meal prep and home cooking. Among those who own a vacuum sealing system, roughly two-thirds (65%) say that they're buying more groceries in bulk or larger quantities, indicating they're able to use vacuum sealing to extend the freshness of their food as well as preserve leftovers.

Over a quarter (28%) of vacuum sealing system owners said that they're preparing meals in advance more often. This can be attributed to the effectiveness of vacuum sealing in storing batch cooking and marinating meats.

FoodSaver®'s Top Food Storage Tips to Reduce Food Waste:

Vacuum Seal Foods for Long-Term Preservation: FoodSaver ® Vacuum Sealing systems keep food fresh for up to 5x longer.

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealing systems keep food fresh for up to 5x longer. Label and Date Items: Use a Sharpie to clearly label vacuum-sealed bags or containers with the contents and date of packaging before storing them. This simple step helps you keep track of how long items have been stored and ensures that older items are used before newer ones, minimizing the risk of spoilage and waste.

Use a Sharpie to clearly label vacuum-sealed bags or containers with the contents and date of packaging before storing them. This simple step helps you keep track of how long items have been stored and ensures that older items are used before newer ones, minimizing the risk of spoilage and waste. Buy and Cook in Bulk: Purchase and prepare foods in bulk for the cost and time savings, using FoodSaver ® Vacuum Sealing systems to lock in freshness and flavour longer.

Purchase and prepare foods in bulk for the cost and time savings, using FoodSaver Vacuum Sealing systems to lock in freshness and flavour longer. Optimize Refrigerator and Freezer Organization with FoodSaver®: Store perishable items such as dairy and meats on the lower shelves where temperatures are coldest. Use FoodSaver® vacuum-sealed bags to save space in drawers and easily layer flat packages in the freezer. Additionally, keep fruits and vegetables in crisper drawers with adjustable humidity settings to maintain optimal storage conditions. This organization ensures that your food stays fresh and accessible longer.

