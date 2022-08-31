Canadians Can Keep Enjoying the Charming Taste of Europe

Among the project's many highlights is attention paid to uniquely European concepts of quality, tradition and safety.

For example, participants will learn about Europe's agri-food and labelling policies to protect the quality, as well as a one-of-a-kind hygiene policy that spreads responsibility for food safety across sector operators.

Another interesting takeaway is the way European producers maintain their "old-world know-how" while leveraging industrial technology to meet modern demands.

The project is being coordinated by the Consortium for the Protection of Abruzzo Wines and aided by the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux wines. All four represent farmers, growers, vintners and makers known around the globe for their craft, and all will continue to be featured as part of the initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, journalists and professionals.

For the last year (and continuing for the next two), Canadians have been specially treated to the fine Abruzzo grapes created by the soaring Apennines mountains to the north and the Adriatic Sea to the east; the varietal aromas that grow from Bordeaux's unique degrees of gravel, clay sand and limestone over an alluvial filled bed; the sweet Kiwi nectar from the sandy soils of Greece's Nestos River; and cherries from the actual foothills of the actual Mount Olympus.

To learn more about the project, visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, or find "The Charming Taste of Europe'' on all main social networks including YouTube using the hashtag #charmeu.

About the Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

