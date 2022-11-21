Canadians can keep blessing children through Operation Christmas Child

Pack shoeboxes online at home, any time of day or night, at PackaBox.ca

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - National collection week for Samaritan's Purse's Operation Christmas Child program has come and gone, but it's not too late to make a global impact. Canadians who want to pack gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need can still do it online at PackaBox.ca.

People who choose the online option can decide whether they want to pack for boys or girls. Next, they can choose the age range: 2-4, 5-9, or 10-14. Based on those choices, Samaritan's Purse will pack great age- and gender-appropriate gift items into each box. Donors can also choose from a menu of other items, and further personalize their boxes by uploading a photo and note for each box.

"Children who receive shoebox gifts cherish each item inside, but they treasure the notes and photos—just knowing who sent them that shoebox means the world to them," said Kendra Shields, acting director of Operation Christmas Child.

Canadians went online to fill almost 28,000 shoeboxes with gifts via PackaBox.ca during the 2021 shoebox season—which totaled more than 413,000 shoeboxes, including those packed and dropped off during national collection week. Each box was an opportunity to let children in the developing world know that God loves them and Canadian's haven't forgotten about them.

