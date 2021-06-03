Mott's Clamato gives back to the industry that MADE the Caesar

MONTREAL, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - For the first time ever, Canadian consumers will help choose the winner for the "Best Caesar in Town®." Mott's® Clamato® has handed the reigns over to Caesar-loving Canadians allowing them to weigh-in on which bar or restaurant deserves the all-new grand prize of $25,000. They'll also be supporting their local bartenders by donating $1 from every bottle of Mott's Clamato sold from May 27th- August 4th to the Bartender's Benevolent Fund, for a total of up to $50,000.

"We wanted to give back to the hospitality industry who have been instrumental in making the Caesar what it is today," said Cameron Butt, Director of Marketing for Mott's Clamato. "We also wanted to give consumers a new way to support their local bars and restaurants during these challenging times with a unique opportunity to publicly recognize them."

From now until June 17th, Canadians can nominate their favourite local bars and restaurants that make the best Caesar by visiting www.MottsClamato.ca/BestCaesar. To thank Canadians for the nominations, the first 2,500 nominators will receive $2 off a bottle of Mott's Clamato Reserve, the newest offering made with natural ingredients for a more premium Caesar experience.

Establishments who receive at least five nominations will immediately be eligible for the semi-finalist round, which is why public support is so key. From all the nominations received, a judging panel will select 30 semi-finalists who will be required to submit a short video sharing their Caesar recipe and story. From those submissions, 10 finalists will be announced and then it's time to vote!

From July 8th – August 4th, voting will be open to the public to choose which bar/restaurant they believe most deserves the $25,000 grand prize. All 10 videos will be shared online to help Canadians and the judges make their decision.

On August 28th all 10 finalists will be brought together virtually for an event to announce the winner with some exciting surprise and delight moments.

It's time for Canadians to show their favourite bar or restaurant some love by nominating them today!

For full details along with competition rules and regulations, please visit: www.MottsClamato.ca/BestCaesar

