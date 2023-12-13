Canadians Can Help Protect Loved Ones as We Head into the Holiday Season

Novavax launches Choose to Protect™ campaign to educate public about importance of updated COVID-19 vaccination

Recent survey finds that 70% of Canadians believe in the value of COVID-19 vaccination; 74% want to select the COVID-19 vaccine they receive

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced the launch of Choose to Protect™, a campaign to educate the public about the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and COVID-19 vaccines. Since 2020, COVID-19 has become one of the leading causes of death in Canada.i,ii The campaign will feature resources in both English and French.

As part of the campaign, Novavax partnered with market research firm Leger to conduct a survey of 1,548 Canadians aged 18 and older to understand their views on COVID-19 vaccination, what motivates them to get vaccinated and what knowledge gaps exist.

"At Novavax, we are committed to supporting Canadians as they navigate how best to protect themselves and their families against the potential impact of COVID-19, especially leading into the holiday season," said Andrew Boston, Canada Country Director, Novavax. "COVID-19 vaccine fatigue remains a major obstacle in maintaining immunity and keeping vaccination rates high. We encourage people to recognize the importance of making a plan to help protect their loved ones and to speak with their healthcare provider about available vaccine options."

"COVID-19 continues to take a significant toll on the wellbeing of Canadians," says Dr. Angel Chu*, an infectious diseases physician and clinical assistant professor at the University of Calgary's department of medicine. "Vaccination is a critical tool in our fight against the impact of this infection. The more Canadians understand about COVID-19, strategies to protect themselves and the options available, the more informed choices they can make for themselves, and their loved ones."

Key findings from the survey include:

70% of Canadians surveyed believe receiving a COVID-19 vaccine is one of the best strategies to help protect loved ones and others around them from COVID-19.

Four out of five Canadians suggest that their ability to spend time with family (84%), the health of their community (81%) and/or being able to engage in social activities (77%) is important when deciding to get vaccinated.

Half of Canadians (53%) say that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed their mindset about vaccines from something that is a nice-to-have to something that is a must-do.

74% of Canadians surveyed say they want to be able to select the COVID-19 vaccine that they receive.

57% of Canadians report that they do their own research online about vaccine options.

When assessing vaccine options, one third of Canadians (33%) believe the protection offered by a vaccine is the most important factor when selecting a vaccine; three in five rank it in their top three (62%).

32% of Canadians identify the recommendation of a healthcare professional in the top three things that are most important when selecting a vaccine.

To learn more about the Choose to Protect campaign, COVID vaccination, and the options available, visit ca.choosetoprotect.com. Vaccine recipients have reported side effects, including mild or moderate side effects. Vaccine effectiveness varies and is not the same in every individual. Canadians are encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider to answer any questions or health-related concerns.

About the Choose to Protect Survey

The Choose to Protect survey was conducted online in Canada by Leger on behalf of Novavax in Canada. The survey was conducted between October 13 and October 15, 2023 among 1,548 Canadians aged 18+, using Leger's online panel. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e., a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 1548 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts

Investors

Erika Schultz

240-268-2022

[email protected]

Media

Ali Chartan

240-720-7804

[email protected]

References

i Government of Canada. COVID-19: Longer-term symptoms among Canadian adults – Second report. Accessed October 26, 2023. https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/post-covid-condition/spring-2023-report.html?wbdisable=true

ii Statistics Canada. Deaths, 2021. Accessed October 26, 2023 https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/230828/dq230828b-eng.htm

*Dr. Angel Chu is a paid partner for Novavax.

SOURCE NOVAVAX, INC