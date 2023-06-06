Canadians can guess Milk2Go's new Mystery Flavour for the chance to win a $10,000 mystery vacation

Milk lovers across Canada can guess the leading bottled milk brand's new, limited-

edition flavour for the chance to win a vacation to a secret destination, with new clues

being dropped monthly

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Milk2Go is unveiling its newest, limited-edition flavour this September–and keeping it a mystery until then.

Known for fan-favourite flavours like chocolate, strawberry, and banana, the country's leading bottled milk and shake brand is giving Canadians a chance to win a mystery vacation worth $10,000 if they can guess the new flavour correctly. The Milk2Go Mystery Flavour is available now and throughout the summer at your local grocery store.

"We're excited to add another delicious flavour to our lineup of much-loved milks and shakes," says Tina Galluccio, Senior Marketing Manager at Saputo for the Milk2Go brand. "We hope that consumers will challenge their taste buds in this guessing game all summer long, and try the new flavour during its limited-time release."

To guess the flavour, Canadians can visit www.milk2go.com/en/mystery-flavour .

The contest is open to all Canadian residents. Stay on your toes, as clues will be dropped on June 12, July 10, and August 14. The contest closes at 8:00 a.m. ET on September 25, 2023, with the winner being announced the same day at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Alongside the contest, Milk2Go is taking the mystery one step further by hosting an escape room pop-up in Toronto this June.

Open to the public, the Mystery Escape experience invites participants to enter an escape room that will challenge their sense of taste and smell, and will end with the chance to ask questions about the mysterious new flavour. Participants will have the opportunity to guess the Mystery Flavour and be entered to win the mystery vacation that will be announced on September 25, 2023.

The experience is running from June 9 to 11 at CF Toronto Eaton Centre in downtown Toronto, during the mall's regular hours.

The new Milk2Go flavour comes in a 310 mL format and is available across Canada.

For visual assets, please see the media kit here .

About Saputo

Milk2Go, owned by Saputo, is one of Canada's leading bottled milk brands. Made with Canadian milk, Milk2Go is preservative-free, nutritious, contains no artificial colours or flavours, and is available in multiple, convenient grab-and-go formats. Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer, and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada.

