Canadians are staying budget-conscious this Holiday season

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- 'Tis the season for giving, which also means, it's the season for spending. For all the joy and merriment in the air, when you start accounting for Christmas parties, gift exchanging and Holiday decorations, it's obvious that spending can easily get out of hand, but it doesn't have to with RetailMeNot.

This December, shopping-savvy Canadians are looking to make smart purchases and get the best deals on the gifts they're buying. According to a recent survey conducted by RetailMeNot.ca, a whopping 75% of Canadians polled said that price was the main deciding factor when purchasing from a particular store.

This year, clothing, shoes, and accessories came in on top as the items that Canadians plan to spend the most on, with 60% of people polled reporting that they will be buying amongst these categories. And a noteworthy 53% will also opt to buy gift cards this year. Canadians' spending was broken down as follows:

38% plan to spend on toys

37% will buy electronics

34% will splash out on health and beauty products

21% will splurge on decorations

19% will purchase home improvement and decor

15% will treat their loved ones to jewelry

14% will take advantage of sales to buy home appliances

According to Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot's resident Shopping and Trends Expert, these stats speak to the fact that Canadians have been more conscious with their spending this season, with 27% reporting that they planned to spend under $500 on holiday shopping and 48% saying that they stayed on budget with their holiday shopping.

So how do you make sure you get the most for your money? Sara Skirboll has the answers: "A lot of people think the best deals on items are earlier in the year but when it comes to items like toys, RetailMeNot insights show that these last few days leading up to Christmas are when the deepest discounts can be found. So now is the perfect time to be shopping for some of those last minute deals, you'll be surprised what you might find!"

So this year, leave the stress of last-minute gift shopping behind and check out RetailMeNot.ca to grab all the best deals and save yourself some much needed time and money this Holiday season!

RetailMeNot.ca is the ideal resource for anybody looking to access the deals across Canada's top stores and retailers, helping shoppers to stay on budget.

*Survey conducted on December 3, 2019 by Angus Reid Global

