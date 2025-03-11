Canadians are reminded of everything made by skilled trades in new campaign

Toronto agency Feast and the Government of Canada launch a national campaign to promote careers in the skilled trades.

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians may have spotted some unique billboards over the past weeks. As part of the newest campaign to promote skilled trades careers in Canada, buildings and bridges throughout Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver will feature billboards proudly stating that each structure was "made by skilled trades." This out-of-home advertising initiative was led by Toronto-based agency Feast in collaboration with Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).

The campaign's message is simple: The world around us is made by skilled trades. It builds a connection with younger audiences who often think digitally first and serves as a reminder of the incredible impact of skilled trades in our lives.

Along with this bold out-of-home element, the national campaign also features a video ad, static ads and an audio ad that will be featured on digital and social media platforms as well as additional digital billboard and street furniture placements. After this kickoff, additional billboards and street furniture placements will appear across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia. If you want to see one of the billboards for yourself, the ads will be in the market for 3 to 4 weeks.

About Feast:

Feast is a dynamic agency dedicated to accelerating brands. They are headed by Lucia Mariani, Rob Vena, and Ante Kovac. The team infuses marketing and advertising strategies with unforgettable creativity to help clients drive performance and results.

Credits:

Campaign Title: Made by skilled trades

Creative Agency: Feast

Production: Spy Films

Editing Studio: Nimiopere

Colour and VFX: AlterEgo

Music: Boombox Sound

Client: Employment and Social Development Canada

SOURCE Feast Interactive Inc.

For media inquiries, please contact: Lucia Mariani, Feast Interactive, [email protected]